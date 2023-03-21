Chipotle customer greenscreen TikTok over image of Chipotle food in container with sticker 'sorry no more tortillas' (l) Chipotle sign on building with sidewalk (c) Chipotle customer greenscreen TikTok over image of Chipotle food (r)

‘Sorry no more tortillas’: Chipotle customer receives quesadilla ingredients in a bowl when the store runs out of tortillas

'I just wanna know what the thought process was.'

Jack Alban 

Jack Alban

Posted on Mar 21, 2023

After giving one customer only toppings and another $50 of just steak, Chipotle has again come under fire for making unauthorized substitutions to customers’ orders after running out of the necessary ingredients.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user @_uhmanda calls out Chipotle for giving her quesadilla fillings in a bowl because the store ran out of tortillas.

She says in the video: “So, something truly unimaginable happened to me last night. I feel like I’ve been pranked by Chipotle.”

The TikToker says she and her boyfriend ordered a quesadilla for pick-up via the Chipotle app to “defeat the Sunday scaries.” She says she knew something was up when she opened her bag and saw a burrito bowl inside rather than the segmented tray Chipotle quesadillas are typically served in.

“So, I’m already like, ‘hmm, maybe they ran out of the quesadilla containers.’ Then I see this,” she says.

She then projects an image of her order behind her and points to a sticker on the container that reads, “Sorry No more tortillas.”

@_uhmanda @chipotle BESTIES PLS EXPLAIN #chipotle #quesadilla #sundayscaries #chipotlesunday #chipotlevinaigrette ♬ original sound – 🥹

“What I’m about to show you, it might give you nightmares because nothing could have prepared me for what I was about to see,” the TikToker continues.

The clip then transitions to another picture of what appears to be a slop of different ingredients poured into the bowl.

“In case you’re wondering what you’re looking at, this is a bowl of fajita veggies, meat, a whole container of salsa, and sour cream,” she says. “So, it is missing all of the ingredients that make a quesadilla a quesadilla, i.e., the ‘queso,’ the cheese, and the ‘dilla,’ the tortilla.”

“I would really like a refund,” she concludes.

Other users who saw the TikToker’s video weren’t exactly happy with how Chipotle handled her order: “That would ruin my whole day I’m so sorry for laughing,” one commenter wrote.

Another was stunned that Chipotle still charged her the price of a quesadilla despite not giving her one: “The way they still charged you?!?!”

One TikToker even said they have also experienced quesadilla woes while at Chipotle: “Lol last week they gave me my quesadilla without cheese but this is next level unhinged behavior.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @_uhmanda via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email for further information.

*First Published: Mar 21, 2023, 6:35 pm CDT

