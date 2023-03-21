‘Sorry no more tortillas’: Chipotle customer receives quesadilla ingredients in a bowl when the store runs out of tortillas

After giving one customer only toppings and another $50 of just steak, Chipotle has again come under fire for making unauthorized substitutions to customers’ orders after running out of the necessary ingredients.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user @_uhmanda calls out Chipotle for giving her quesadilla fillings in a bowl because the store ran out of tortillas.

She says in the video: “So, something truly unimaginable happened to me last night. I feel like I’ve been pranked by Chipotle.”

The TikToker says she and her boyfriend ordered a quesadilla for pick-up via the Chipotle app to “defeat the Sunday scaries.” She says she knew something was up when she opened her bag and saw a burrito bowl inside rather than the segmented tray Chipotle quesadillas are typically served in.

“So, I’m already like, ‘hmm, maybe they ran out of the quesadilla containers.’ Then I see this,” she says.

She then projects an image of her order behind her and points to a sticker on the container that reads, “Sorry No more tortillas.”

“What I’m about to show you, it might give you nightmares because nothing could have prepared me for what I was about to see,” the TikToker continues.

The clip then transitions to another picture of what appears to be a slop of different ingredients poured into the bowl.

“In case you’re wondering what you’re looking at, this is a bowl of fajita veggies, meat, a whole container of salsa, and sour cream,” she says. “So, it is missing all of the ingredients that make a quesadilla a quesadilla, i.e., the ‘queso,’ the cheese, and the ‘dilla,’ the tortilla.”

“I would really like a refund,” she concludes.

Other users who saw the TikToker’s video weren’t exactly happy with how Chipotle handled her order: “That would ruin my whole day I’m so sorry for laughing,” one commenter wrote.

Another was stunned that Chipotle still charged her the price of a quesadilla despite not giving her one: “The way they still charged you?!?!”

One TikToker even said they have also experienced quesadilla woes while at Chipotle: “Lol last week they gave me my quesadilla without cheese but this is next level unhinged behavior.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @_uhmanda via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email for further information.