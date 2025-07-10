MrBeast seems to really want to be the X CEO: “I’ll fill the roll”

Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of X, Elon Musk’s rebrand of Twitter. Now, internet star and billionaire MrBeast begs for the job in a post on the platform.

Why is Yaccarino stepping down?

After serving as the CEO of X since 2023, shortly after Musk’s takeover of Twitter, Yaccarino announced on July 9 that she would step down from her role.

Her decision comes the day after X’s AI Chatbot Grok began generating racist and antisemitic responses to users of the platform. However, she does not confirm whether her decision is related to this incident.

In a statement, Yaccarino says she is “immensely grateful” to Musk for the opportunity.

Musk responds briefly, writing, “Thank you for your contributions.”

Will Mr. Beast be the next CEO of X?

Shortly after the announcement, Mr. Beast replies, “I’ll fill the roll,” notably mispelling “role” as he petitions for the executive-level position.

I’ll fill the roll — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 9, 2025

In 2022, Mr. Beast previously petitioned Musk for the role, asking, “Can I be the new Twitter CEO?” At the time, Musk replied, “It’s not out of the question,” before selecting Yaccarino for the job.

It’s not out of the question — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Musk has not responded to Mr. Beast’s latest request.

What does social media think of his request?

While Mr. Beast may not have the same executive chops as Yaccarino, he is widely regarded as an “oligarch” of the internet, having turned his viral career into a billion-dollar enterprise.

Social media users are divided on whether Mr. Beast would be a good fit as CEO of X. Some view Mr. Beast as an excellent choice.

“I think Jimmy could be up for it—out of all the candidates out there, he knows all about brand safety, community management, working with advertisers, and clearly—has been doing alright running his own business,” one X user writes.

“This would go insanely hard. The publicity alone would justify it,” another says.

Others doubt his qualifications.

“Basic skill of a CEO is knowing the difference between roll and role. Already disqualified,” one points out.

“I think Jimmy would be a poor choice if I’m being honest, He would be the polar opposite of Elon, focusing solely on the user experience without any consideration of the business aspect,” another writes.

