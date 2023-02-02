‘Did the manager get in trouble for leaving a brand new hire on their first HOUR of the job?’: Man says he was fired from Jamba Juice 35 minutes into first day

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming they were fired less than an hour into their first day at Jamba Juice.

In a video with over 1 million views, TikTok user Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) tells the story of his first and last day.

According to Jordan, he was being trained when the person training him decided to step out for a few minutes. While the trainer was away, a customer came in and ordered something off of the “secret menu.”

“I didn’t know we had a secret menu,” Jordan explains.

After claiming he couldn’t make the drink, Jordan and the customer had a minor argument. Then, the customer allegedly demanded to see the store’s manager.

Thinking quickly, Jordan proclaimed that he was the store’s manager.

“Then he goes, ‘Are you willing to bet your job on that?’” Jordan recalls. “I said, ‘I’m willing to bet my whole paycheck, buddy.’”

Jordan soon lost this bet.

“He shakes my hand and goes, ‘Nice to meet you. I’m the district manager,’” Jordan says. The manager allegedly told Jordan that the original intention of the order was a joke—but due to his response, Jordan was fired.

Some users sided with Jordan, saying that both the trainer and the district manager engaged in unprofessional behavior.

“Did the manager get in trouble for leaving a brand new hire on their first HOUR of the job?” one commenter asked.

“That’s not a good reason to get fired,” another added. “You shouldn’t have been left alone on your first day and that was intensely unprofessional behavior by the DM.”

“That’s extremely unprofessional. No argument for him,” a third shared. “Secret menus are NOT manager sanctioned items.”

That said, Jordan told the story by stitching a video that asked for stories of people getting fired for an “actual good reason,” so it would seem Jordan feels his firing was justified.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan and Jamba Juice via email.