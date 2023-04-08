‘Too many places refuse to let me order kids meals’: Server complains about customers who order off the kids menu

A restaurant worker recently took to TikTok to poke fun at customers who order off the kids menu—and subsequently expect adult-sized portions.

In a now-viral video, @lttlebean performed a skit where she portrayed both a server and a difficult customer. As of Saturday morning, her video had over 2.5 million views.

“I repeated myself multiple times, I swear they don’t listen,” @lttlebean captioned her TikTok.

In the video, @lttlebean pretended to be a customer who wanted to order kids meals “because … it’s cheaper that way.” She then switched to the point-of-view of the server who told the customer—repeatedly—that she wouldn’t receive adult-sized portions that way.

“I’m just going to let you know that all of the kids meals stuff is a smaller portion because it’s meant for kids,” @lttlebean, as the “server,” said.

The “worker” also told the “customer” upfront that in order to get full-sized portions she’d essentially be doubling the cost of her entire meal. Predictably, the characters went back-and-forth until the “customer” got upset upon seeing how much her order cost.

“Every single time we ordered something, you doubled it,” @lttlebean, as the “customer,” said.

“You told me that you were only ordering off of the kids menu, which is completely fine. But the kids portion sizes are half of the regular portion sizes,” the “server” replied. “If you wanted a full size, which you told me to make that happen, and I was only allowed to take stuff off of the kids menu, then I was going to have to double it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lttlebean via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether her TikTok was in response to a specific incident with anyone. Adults ordering off the kids menu at restaurants, however, certainly isn’t a new phenomenon. In fact, earlier this year, another TikToker went viral for ordering kids meals in order to save money on groceries.

Still, a number of workers said they’ve experienced similarly frustrating interactions with customers.

“Why do they have to be so difficult,” read one of the top comments on @lttlebean’s video.

“Some people are just cheap and do not listen,” wrote another viewer.

Meanwhile, some customers defended ordering off of the kids menu as adults—but insisted they weren’t as difficult as the woman @lttlebean pretended to be.

“Too many places refuse to let me order kids’ meals,” said another commenter.

“I order off the kids menu EXPECTING less food bc I don’t like big portions,” a fourth TikToker wrote.