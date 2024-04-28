‘So Apple doesn’t want us to go to work or class?’: Woman says iPhone alarm clock keeps failing to wake her up on time. She’s not the only one

A student has lambasted Apple after her iPhone alarm failed to wake her up properly on more than one occasion.

“What’s been going on with the Apple alarm clocks lately, but I know I cannot be the only one,” the creator began. “On Tuesday, I had an exam and right after I was like,’ I’m going to take a fat nap.’ I had a Stats class at 11. And I fully just did not wake up for my class. “

As she applied makeup, Alyssa (@alyssasarracco) went on to explain how, despite setting five alarms, none of them went off.

“Maybe, like sometimes, I am the problem and I don’t set the alarms. But this time I swear to God, I actually set the alarms and they didn’t go off,” she said.

She then went on to explain how she has had a “similar issue” before.

“I need someone to back me up because I’m actually, like not crazy here,” she said. “Like I promise you I’m not crazy.”

With the video having 3.2 million views, it’s safe to say Alyssa definitely isn’t the only one with this problem. Per the TikTok’s comments section, it looks like this issue is actually pretty common.

One commenter wrote, “I literally watched mine silently ring this morning,” while another added, “I missed first period three days this week.”

“So Apple doesn’t want us to go to work or class,” a third theorized. While a fourth joked, “So Apple gaslit us all into thinking we were crazy.”

Numerous other commenters also suggested workarounds for the problem, like setting Alexa as a backup, purchasing a physical alarm clock, or using the app Alarmy where the user has to perform an activity to deactivate the alarm.

And it isn’t just commenters, either. iPhone owners are complaining of the same issue across Reddit and Apple community forums. However, the New York Post offers some solutions to this problem. One solution, the outlet reports, is by turning off a feature called Attention Aware, which allows users to “check whether you’re paying attention to your device and automatically take action.” This feature might cause your phone’s alarm to silence because the device thinks you’re already looking at it. You can turn off Attention Aware by going to Settings, Face ID & Passcode, and toggling the Attention Aware Features off.

The “Attention Aware” problem specifically has been highlighted before on TikTok.

“I guess, if your phone thinks you know about this alarm […] it will turn the volume down,” user Elizabeth (@elizabethannswenson) noted. “Why? That makes me want to get violent, because, like, Apple, are you trying to get people fired? That is so beyond serious. Play with any other part of the phone.”

Meanwhile, the New York Post also reports that another cause for alarm silencing is because of some iPhones’ new StandBy Mode feature. This feature shows a smart display of widgets which, while convenient, can end up interfering with users’ alarms. According to the outlet, this can be deactivated by searching for StandBy in settings.

Alyssa and Apple didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

