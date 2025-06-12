“Did you put lava in there babe?”: Woman learns hot water bottles have an expiration date after it sends her to the hospital

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing how her hot water bottle landed her in the hospital with third-degree burns.

Gabs (@_.gxhh) said the accident happened back in December, while she was using the bottle at a restaurant. According to her, it suddenly exploded over her leg and hand.

Now, months later, she’s sharing the full story—along with the grueling recovery that followed. Her video documenting the aftermath has racked up more than 46.5 million views.

So what exactly happened?

In a follow-up video, Gabs explains that she had asked a restaurant worker to fill up her hot water bottle. But instead of using regular hot water, she said the worker filled it with “something industrial”—meaning, it was way hotter than it should’ve been.

“I put it on my leg,” Gabs said. “Next thing you know, it burst.”

Because she was holding it at the time, the bottle didn’t just burn her leg—it also exploded on her hand. She said she ended up with third-degree burns on both.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to peel off her blistered skin. From there, the healing process was brutal. Gabs said she had to return to the hospital every day for two weeks to have her bandages changed.

“My skin grew back really pink and pale,” she said.

She was also on crutches for two weeks, and in total, the recovery took about two months. Gabs told her followers that things got worse before they got better—but now, she said, she’s finally healed and learned a valuable lesson.

“Apparently hot water bottles have an expiration date,” she wrote in the caption of her clip.

What is a hot water bottle?

A hot water bottle is a soft, typically rubber bag filled with hot water and used to provide warmth or ease aches and pains—think of it as a low-tech version of an electric heating pad.

Like heating pads, hot water bottles can warm up a bed, soothe sore muscles, or even serve as a cold compress when filled with cold water. Once filled, users apply the bottle to areas like the back, abdomen, or feet to relieve pain and promote relaxation.

But safe use is key.

As Gabs’ situation showed, a hot water bottle can burst—especially if it’s damaged, old, or filled with boiling water—leading to serious burns. Overfilling the bottle can also increase the risk of it rupturing.

To use one safely, fill it with hot (not boiling) water, only about two-thirds full. Wrap it in a towel or use a cover to avoid direct skin contact. Limit use to 30 minutes at a time, inspect it regularly for signs of wear, and replace it every 12 months. Never leave a filled bottle unattended—and definitely don’t fill it with anything “industrial.”

Viewers advise safety when using hot water bottles

Gabs’s initial video showing her injuries drew shocked reactions from fellow hot water bottle users, many of whom said they had no idea how dangerous the products could be if not used properly.

“I’ve been using the same hot water bottle since I was 5,” one woman shared. “I’m now 29.”

“I’ve just learned so much about hot water bottles,” another wrote. “You probably saved a lot of people a lot of pain.”

“I never knew this,” a third commenter added. “How do you know the expiration date of a hot water bottle, though?”

Others, meanwhile, suggested they were shocked at the severity of Gaby’s injuries.

“Did you put lava in there babe?” one viewer quipped.

“The way I gasped when I saw your leg!” another added.

“My mouth actually dropped, praying for your speedy recovery,” a third woman said.

Then some chimed in with their own safety tips, offering advice on how to use hot water bottles without risking serious injury.

“Boiling hot water should NEVER be in your hot water bottle,” one commenter advised.

“You should always have water in your hot water bottle, never empty it,” another said. “The dryness breaks down the rubber.”

“PSA hot water bottles last two years MAX,” a third viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gabs via a TikTok comment.



