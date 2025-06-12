If you’ve opened up TikTok today, you’ve probably heard about a man named Tyler and his recent karaoke performance on a Carnival Cruise ship.

Featured Video

The man, whose full name is Tyler Heyworth, recently went viral after performing the song “Nobody” by Keith Sweat while on the boat. Multiple users have posted different angles of him performing the song, and TikTokers from around the world have come forward to share their love for the singer and his performance.

But why is this single karaoke performance attracting so much attention?

Advertisement

Who is Carnival Cruise Tyler?

Carnival Cruise Tyler is a 20-year-old man named Tyler Heyworth from the state of Georgia. According to TMZ, he and his family are frequent cruise ship travelers, with Heyworth estimating that the trip was their 7th cruise.

On a recent trip, Heyworth opted to sing Keith Sweat’s 1996 song “Nobody.” Soon after he sang the song, people began posting videos of the performance onto TikTok. Viewers were immediately captivated not only by Heyworth’s performance, but the crowd’s enthusiastic reaction to it.

Advertisement

“I’ve been to 8 sold out Tyler concerts the last 2 days,” wrote one user in the comments of a video of Heyworth’s performance.

“Does Tyler even know he broke tik tok, the internet, black women, white women and has a standing invitation to every cook out in 2025?” added another. “Oh God bless this child!”

Advertisement

Why is Carnival Cruise Tyler so popular?

It’s difficult to say why videos of Heyworth’s performance attracted so much attention. In some responses, viewers just appreciated the warm reception of the crowd paired with Heyworth’s song choice, singing, and dance moves.

Advertisement

In other responses, users praised the universal appeal that Heyworth seemed to have on the crowd, with one user jokingly asserting that the performance “single-handedly ended racism.”

Heyworth himself is appreciative of all the praise. In an interview with TMZ, the singer says that he’s received fan messages, marriage proposals, CashApp payments, and more as a result of the video. He also claims that Carnival Cruise reached out to him and plans on sending him something in the mail.

As far as what’s next for Heyworth, he’s not sure, but he tells TMZ that he’s open to performing on more cruises, saying that he’s heard from multiple internet users that they are now considering going on a cruise ship due to his performance.

The Daily Dot reached out to Heyworth via Instagram and TikTok DM, @gemma_lou via TikTok DM, @tiffanyhendricks38 via TikTok comment, and Carnival Cruise via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.