“It wasn’t unusual for Silver to leave people stranded in Bahamas”: Florida-based Silver Airways abruptly halts operations, tells passengers “do not come to the airport”

Silver Airways, a regional airline based in Florida, has officially shut down.

On Wednesday, June 11, the company abruptly canceled all of its flights, leaving passengers stranded across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.

How did the airline announce it?

The shutdown came with no advance notice—just a post on the airline’s social media pages.

“We regret to inform you that we are ceasing operations as of today, June 11, 2025,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Silver entered into a transaction to sell its assets to another airline holding company, who, unfortunately has determined to not continue Silver’s flight operations.”

The airline said it had filed for bankruptcy and was in the middle of a sale, but the buyer ultimately chose not to continue funding flights.

“Please do not go to the airport. All credit card purchases should be refundable through your credit card company or your travel agency,” the statement concludes.

Over on Reddit, users on r/flying shared personal stories, disbelief, and a few grim laughs.

“I feel bad, because as a Silver employee, we all liked it there,” one commenter wrote. “I really don’t know what I’m gonna do now.”

“My thoughts? People are still gonna show up to the airport demanding to speak to someone about a refund,” another said.

“It wasn’t unusual for Silver to leave people stranded in Bahamas,” someone else added. “My 2 cents.”

“I had no idea that they filed for bankruptcy,” one passenger shared. “They let me book a flight. I even checked in the night before. I showed up at the airport and waited by the gate — no one was there. Insane.”

