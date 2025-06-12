“You just can’t be a silly goose in America anymore”: 16-year-old California track star stripped of title after celebrating her win. Here’s why the CIF disqualified her

A 16-year-old track star was stripped of her title after celebrating her victory in an unconventional way.

Featured Video

Now, her family is threatening legal action against the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).

According to ABC News, Clara Adams, a North Salinas High School sophomore, was disqualified for “unsportsmanlike” conduct—a ruling that has sparked national debate.

So, what did the teen do?

After winning the 400-meter state final, Adams sprayed her feet with a fire extinguisher. It was supposed to be a playful homage to Olympic gold medalist Maurice Greene, who once did the same after a race.

Advertisement

But instead of applause, Adams was met with consequences.

Officials barred her from standing on the podium or receiving her medal. Her win was effectively erased from the official record.

Adanter Pointer, an attorney for Adams’s family, said the decision was unnecessarily harsh and robbed the teen of a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

“She was the fastest sprinter in the state of California—she won,” Pointer said. “But she doesn’t have the title or the medal. She’ll never have that moment.”

Advertisement

The CIF’s code of ethics prohibits “taunting, boastful celebrations, or other actions that demean individuals or the sport,” which they claim Adams’s actions violated.

But Adams says her celebration was neither taunting nor disruptive. She told reporters her father handed her the extinguisher moments after the race—a pre-planned, lighthearted tribute meant to honor her idol, not show off.

Olympian Maurice Greene weighs in

Even Greene weighed in.

Advertisement

“When I heard about it, people started calling me saying, ‘This girl did your celebration,’ and I was like, huh? What?” Greene told an ABC affiliate. “If it was away from everyone and not interfering with anyone, I would say reinstate her.”

Online, the public is divided.

“Idk, stripping the title seems a little overkill. Def should be held accountable, but at that level?” wrote one Reddit user.

Advertisement

Others argued that rules are rules—and should apply across the board.

“Regardless of rules on sportsmanship, and punishment for bad sportsmanship, some people just have none,” another user said. “For some people, winning isn’t enough attention and they have to do something stupid for even more. Congrats, your ego cost you a title.”

As of now, the CIF has not reversed its decision, but the spotlight remains squarely on Adams, for both her record-breaking performance and the controversy that followed.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



