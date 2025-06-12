“Is this real?”: Woman buys $8 shop shears from Harbor Freight. Then the worker tells her something about the return policy at checkout

Sometimes, the best tools for the job come in places you’d least expect.

Over the years, many internet users have shared their advice on finding things in peculiar places. For example, some grocery shoppers have noted that you can get good deals on products by spotting them in different parts of the store. Others have discussed how this peculiar item can be perfectly upcycled into a jewelry box.

Now, a user on TikTok has the internet talking about an interesting product from Harbor Freight. Is it really as special as she claims?

What’s so unique about these shop shears?

In a clip with over 33,000 views, TikTok user Alicia Davenport (@aliciakieslichdavenport) holds up a pair of shop shears that she says she purchased from Harbor Freight.

“They’re, like, $7.99, and they’re heavy,” she explains.

As the video continues, Davenport says she was surprised to learn that not only could the shears cut through her wire ribbon with ease, but they could slice through “like, anything” that she put in front of them.

“These things are insane!” she exclaims.

However, according to Davenport, the joys of these shears aren’t limited to their usefulness. That’s because she says that while purchasing the shears, she was informed that they have a lifetime warranty — meaning that if they break, she can simply exchange them for a new pair.

“On a $7.99 pair of shop shears?” she says, incredulous. “And then I can just, like, completely destroy these and take them back and they give me a new set?”

What is Harbor Freight’s lifetime warranty?

While Davenport may be in disbelief about this lifetime warranty, it’s real, and it works in a similar manner.

The shop shears she shows in the video, which are currently for sale at $9.99 online, would qualify as a “hand tool.”

According to the Harbor Freight website, “Harbor Freight Tools will replace any hand tool that fails to properly work during the lifetime of the original purchaser. In the event an identical item is not available as a replacement, Harbor Freight Tools reserves the right to substitute a substantially similar item in its place.”

As further evidence, countless internet users have documented their experiences taking advantage of this lifetime warranty.

“How are they making money on them?!”

In the comments section, many users sang the praises of this tool, while some worried that its exposure to TikTok might make it more expensive in the near future.

“I cut a memory foam mattress with those scissors! I thought the same exact thing! How are they making money on them?!” asked a user.

“As a former EMT/ortho tech, those were my ‘trauma shears,’ and used them daily to cut through cast material before you add water to the plaster,” offered another. “Yes they cut brilliantly! And you don’t have to worry about ‘my kid used it to cut paper,’ like your mama’s old fabric shears. These will still work.”

“And now, nobody will be able to find them, and in 6 months, they’ll be double the price,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Harbor Freight via email and Davenport via TikTok DM and comment.

