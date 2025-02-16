‘You would get a 40% tip’: Instacart customer orders 2 Coke Zeros. Then the shopper sends her a message

Instacart can be a challenging gig, but it has its own rewards. One Instacart shopper showed how to go the extra mile in a viral TikTok as she demonstrated how “easy” it was to allow customers to participate in in-store deals.

In the clip, as she filmed herself pushing the trolley, TikToker Mama Lo (@uncuratedmotherhood) shared how the customer wanted two liters of Coke. She then pointed to a sign above the Cokes that said, “Buy one, get two free.”

“She was only buying two,” Mama Lo explained. “She was not getting her two free. So, I messaged her and said, ‘Hey, it’s on sale. You need to get your two free.’ So we added another Coke Zero and another Coke. Now she has four, and she’s getting two free. She only paid for two.”

“It’s really that easy,” she added. “Like, that took an extra minute, maybe, to do that for her.”

The video amassed 1.8 million views. Mama Lo didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Commenters, however, had mixed opinions on Mama Lo’s actions. “If I say I want just 2, I want 2,” one wrote. “I just get them what they ordered regardless,” a fellow Instacart shopper claimed.

“I’m just confused by the comments,” a third added. “Why would they have to go through Instacart for the two free items? Since there’s no charge just add them in, no?”

Numerous other commenters claimed that Instacart doesn’t usually reflect the same sales, which Mama Lo responded to in a follow-up video. In the clip, she shared a screen recording of the Instacart app, showing the “Buy one, get two free” icon next to the Cokes. “And a lot of you are missing the part where I said I messaged her first. I asked first,” she added.

“I wouldn’t just add that to somebody’s cart. But also, when you check out, it doesn’t check it out any different. Like, the store register just checks out the whole entire order, as if I was there. They just in the app charge you more. So they should all work like that; they do in my area.”

Are female Instacart shoppers better than males?

Several other commenters claimed that Mama Lo’s TikTok just goes to show how female Instacart shoppers are better than males. “I wish I could get girl Instacart shoppers,” one wrote. “I think you should be able to choose a female Instacart shopper!” another added.

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, there have been many instances where Instacart customers have been left disappointed by male shoppers due to their strange substitutions, perceived lack of effort, and their so-called “weaponized incompetence.” And ultimately, this TikTok showing the other side of the coin adds further weight to that theory.

Instacart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

