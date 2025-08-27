Most people enjoy a sound bath at a yoga studio. However, a San Diego mattress store shocks shoppers by offering the meditative experience alongside discounted beds.

Featured Video

Why did a mattress store host a sound bath?

In a TikTok with over 52,000 views, Mattress Store San Diego shows a clip from its recent sound bath experience. Shoppers enter the store and lie on the company’s selection of mattresses as a sound bath practitioner plays calming tunes.

Sound baths typically involve lying down and listening to vibrations from various tools and instruments such as singing bowls and gongs.

Advertisement

The practice is thought to promote relaxation for participants, which is exactly what the mattress store hopes customers feel when testing their products.

In a comment, the store clarifies that the idea for the unique experience was introduced by their “social media girl who is very into health and wellness.”

The brand hosts the sound bath experiences on Sundays, when the store is otherwise closed to the public. The next event is on Sept. 21.

Advertisement

What did viewers think of the experience?

In the comments, several viewers joke about the event, noting a conspiracy that often-empty mattress stores are simply fronts for questionable businesses.

“Fighting the money laundering accusations,” one writes in a comment liked by the business.

“So this is how mattress stores stay in business,” another says.

Advertisement

“What all pawnsy schemes should be doing, give back to the community, brother,” a third adds.

Others praise the brand’s social media worker who came up with the idea.

“Whoever thought of this – SHE deserves a BIG RAISE,” a commenter says.

Advertisement

“Reiterate, give more of the laundered money to the marketing gal!” another jokes.

“Guys I need this in my life!! SOCIAL MEDIA gal needs a raise tomorrow,” a third adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mattress Store San Diego for further comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.