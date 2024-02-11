‘I confirmed it today’: Job seeker says Indeed is a ‘scam,’ claims app does not turn in job applications. He shares what to do instead

TikTok user Maliko (@malikboost) posted a viral clip for his 46,500 plus followers where he declares Indeed a “scam” and alleges that the site is pulling the wool over job seekers’ eyes.

Maliko front-loads his messaging about Indeed’s dishonest business practices, claiming that while he cannot reveal how he’s learned such a scandalous secret about a company, it’s been revealed to him, for certain, that it is true.

The TikToker shares how he is unable to provide any further information about his sources, and then references a problem other Indeed users have complained about in the past: Quick rejection letter times. Rejections that come so quickly it seems humanly impossible for someone to read the application and go through its contents before deciding whether or not the person applying is a qualified candidate.

“I don’t know how to explain how we’re getting scammed but just know that we are getting scammed,” he says. “If you feel like Indeed is not turning applications in it’s because they’re not turning the applications in.”

He also says that Indeed’s primary goal isn’t to connect job applicants with prospective employers, but rather to sell user data, something others online have accused the company of doing.

“They’re taking your information and they’re selling it with the use of AI and other advertisement…and stuff,” he claims. “So when you apply to the job and you immediately get a denial before enough time goes by to where you feel like somebody would’ve had to take the time to look at your application and look at your resume and all that stuff it’s because Indeed’s not turning the sh*t in.”

The TikToker continues that many of the companies who are putting up job listings on LinkedIn are doing so as a means of appearing to be hiring, just so that they comply with specific tax breaks about where their businesses are located and the nature of their industry.

“You gotta go to the company website,” he added in a text overlay.

“And then you gotta also add the fact that a lot of these employers are listing job listings with no intention of filling them for some type of tax break or tax credit too so that’s not a good combination either it’s a terrible combination,” he says before the video cuts out.

In a follow-up video, he doubles down on his belief that Indeed.com isn’t passing its users’ applications onto the companies who’ve listed open positions on the site and urges everyone who has an Indeed account to delete their accounts en masse.

He then dons a “corporate Erin” voice to explain how folks who are still using Indeed aren’t “driving the business forward” for themselves personally, in a long rant in which he seemingly mocks corporate culture, the inefficacy of Indeed, and the commodification of its users’ data all at once.

Maliko doubles down that he has proof Indeed isn’t turning in user applications and suggests that multiple users of the app all join their resources together to file a “class action lawsuit” based on his allegations.

The end of his TikTok shows a screenshot of an email that appears to be confirmation he’s been hired for a job, along with what looks like a text message doubling down that the position is his.

It seems that several users watched Maliko’s post and completely agreed with his viewpoint on Indeed’s business strategy.

“I believe it. They are selling data,” one wrote. “Too many people are on TikTok saying they’ve applied to 50+ jobs.”

Another person replied that they would be interested in getting in on a class action lawsuit that calls out Indeed for these practices.

“Following you, plz keep us posted if you hear ab a class action lawsuit against them bc they’ve BEEN frauds,” they said.

One user said they never received solicitation calls about applying for a loan before putting in job applications through Indeed.

“I definitely believe this!” they said. “I was putting in applications. Next thing I know, I’m getting calls about a loan that I applied for. A loan? On indeed?!”

“I noticed a few years ago EVERY TIME! I used indeed I’d IMMEDIATELY get a bunch of spam calls and emails ! haven’t used them/like them SINCE!,” another person said about their similar experience.

And then there was a user who suggested there was a shift in Indeed’s efficacy over the years.

“I’ve gotten all of my jobs through indeed but all of a sudden I can’t get nothing,” they wrote.

Viewers also mentioned that there are “scam employers” who list fake jobs on the site in the hopes of soliciting personal information from folks who believe they’re being hired for a new gig.

“Never apply through indeed,” one warned. “You can use it as a tool to look for jobs but go to the actual website instead Truth be told it’s the resumes though…”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Indeed via email and Maliko via TikTok comment.