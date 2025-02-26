‘Not gonna lie…’: Woman hands her ID to bartender while on date. Then the bartender tells her date something shocking

This woman has had one too many uncomfortable experiences with workers checking her ID. Their comments are wholly unnecessary.

ID pictures can be a touchy subject for some people. If we’re keeping it a buck, most people don’t feel like the one-and-done photo they get after waiting for hours at the DMV is the best representation of them, especially if they have significant physical changes over the years.

(Some people try to circumvent this by looking their best on ID day. Even then, some say they feel insecure using their ID with a great photo on days they’re not done up.)

Yet most people are stuck with subpar ID photos that they have to pull out on a somewhat regular basis.

This aspiring fitness instructor said she often gets a reaction when using her ID, to the point where people think it’s a fake.

Why do people think this woman’s ID is fake?

In a trending video with more than 318,000 views, content creator Alex McCartney (@alexmccartneyy) shares the awkward situations she’s put in when people don’t believe her ID is real.

She says she was recently at Trader Joe’s picking up a few items, including a bottle of wine for which she was carded.

“‘This literally looks like a completely different person,’” she recalls the cashier saying, exasperated.

Testing McCartney, she says the person asked for her birthday, address, and card issue date.

McCartney says she was able to easily say the first two but was stumped by the issue date (because who knows that by memory?). A fellow shopper chimed in, saying she wouldn’t know hers, either.

The cashier, according to McCartney, said she needed to get a second opinion. And McCartney says she had to point out that she’d lost weight since the photo was taken.

The interaction reminded her of another, much more awkward instance when she was on a second date at a bar.

When they ordered a pitcher of beer, she says that the bartender analyzed McCartney’s ID and took it to another person for verification.

“Do they not think I’m 21?” McCartney recalls asking herself.

He ends up handing it back after confirming her birthdate and address.

It could have ended there, but she says her date asked the bartender why they scrutinized her ID so much.

“‘Yeah, I’m not gonna lie. She used to be a lot heavier in this photo,’” McCartney recalls the bartender responding.

McCartney briefly explained that she recently lost weight but didn’t think she was unrecognizable.

Again, the interaction could have ended there, but her date asked to see the photo, looked at the weight listed, and allegedly said, “‘So you used to be fat?’”

The situation led to an entire conversation about weight gain and societal standards.

“I’m not having fun in this conversation, like, this is not an enjoyable topic,” McCartney says, noting it was only a second date.

Not leaving well enough alone, she says the guy stuck his foot in his mouth one more time when he questioned why she only got one slice of pizza instead of two.

“Take this as a reminder that you should go get your ID photo changed,” McCartney says.

“Omg why everyone acting like cops,” a top comment read.

“The date outed himself with that red flag LOL BYEBYE,” a person said.

“If you knew the issue date that would be a red flag that it wasn’t yours!” another pointed out.

“Omg I just feel like that is such a rude thing of all of them to do??!?!? Like wtffff?! Who asks questions like those?!!!” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to McCartney for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

