‘Wait so what do we do to prevent this?!’: Man accepts iCloud’s new terms of service. Now all his notes are deleted

iPhone users are reporting that their notes in their Notes apps are mysteriously vanishing after accepting iCloud’s latest terms of service update.

A video posted by TikTok user @delpaco64 on Nov. 5 brought the problem into the spotlight. It currently has more than 787,400 views and shows the TikToker upset as he explains his situation.

“So I just accepted the terms of service of that Apple iCloud bull[expletive], and now all of my notes are gone,” he vents in the video. “[Expletive] you, Apple! You’ve been horrible from day one.”

Other iCloud users report the same problem

In the comments section, users panicked about the possibility of permanently losing their notes.

“I literally have 1116 notes I cannot have these deleted,” one worried user wrote.

Another commented, “Thanks for telling me before I accepted. I need those notes.”

A few users offered alleged quick fixes that seemed to restore their notes. One of them suggested, “You gotta go in your settings and turn on ‘on my iPhone account’ in the notes setting. Same thing happened to me.”

However, others claimed that no solution offered in the comments fixed their issue and that they, at least partially, lost their data.

“This happened to me and it brought back all my old ones but none of my notes from the last 3 months,” one user remarked. Another added, “My notes are still gone and I have tried everything.”

How to avoid losing your notes?

Reportedly, some users found their notes reappeared on their own, but the most reliable solution shared so far involves navigating to Settings > iCloud > Notes and toggling the Notes sync off and then back on.

According to 9to5mac, “At least based on current understanding, there is no risk of permanent data loss. Notes remain available on other devices, and sync back to the iPhone after the bug is mitigated. It’s unclear if Apple has already taken action to prevent this bug from impacting other iPhone users.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple via press email and to TikTok user @delpaco64 via TikTok comment.

