‘I’ve done it with Wyndham and Choice Hotels’: Hacks expert says you can buy points for Hyatt Regency instead—and stay for half off

In the era of social media, valuable tips and tricks can come from the most unexpected sources. One such nugget of wisdom, shared on TikTok, has caught the attention of more than 800,000 viewers, providing insight into a potential way to save significantly on hotel stays just by purchasing reward points.

The TikTok video, posted by @rand0mdu3ts, leverages content from another TikToker. While @rand0mdu3ts merely stitched the other user’s content into his own video without giving credit, the message is too vital to be overshadowed by this oversight.

In the video, the original TikToker exclaimed, “It still blows my mind that you can buy hotel points and stay cheaper than what the hotel is going to sell you that room for. Let me show you, baby.”

He then proceeded to offer an example, comparing the traditional booking price of a room at the Hyatt Regency Orlando with the cost when using purchased hotel points.

“The Hyatt Regency Orlando from June 3 to 7 for one king bed is priced at $299 total with taxes, which is almost $1,500 bucks,” he shared. Contrastingly, booking the same room via points costs 12,000 points per night, totaling 48,000 points for the entire stay.

Here’s where the points hack comes in: the original TikToker points out a sale where these necessary points can be bought for only $864.

“Hyatt has a sale going on until the 31st where you can buy those points for just $864 bucks. In fact, that’s like half off. I got you, baby.”

The Daily Dot contacted the poster via TikTok comment, and Hyatt via email.

While the credibility of the information would ideally need to be validated, the video offers a fresh perspective on approaching hotel bookings, encouraging viewers to think outside the box and look for alternative ways to secure deals.

“I do the same thing with airline miles for international business class seats,” said one commenter. “Yes, it true,” said one person, of the Hyatt hack. “I’ve done it with Wyndham and Choice hotels”

One commenter is wondering about the hidden costs: “Seems good ….. how much are those ADDITIONAL FEES??????”

“Depends because you can only buy a certain amount per year,” said another commenter. “Choice Hotels has a yearly limit.”

One viewer noted a possible limitation: “You can’t buy every room with points.”