‘The audacity of old rich men with power’: TikToker exposes Hyatt exec who used LinkedIn job offer to hit on her

In a viral TikTok posted yesterday, a woman exposed a man for sliding into her LinkedIn DMs and sending her inappropriate messages. Users are enraged and demanding consequences for his predatory behavior.

The video posted yesterday by Alexandria Kelly (@alexandriakelly96) has over 87,600 views. It shows Kelly reacting to an alleged screenshot of inappropriate messages sent to her by a LinkedIn user named Jeffrey Slusarek, who says online that he is an executive working for Welk Resorts and Hyatt.

In the messages, Slusarek tells Kelly that he’s hiring in San Diego and asks her to “come on out.” When Kelly responds asking for more details, Slusarek replies that he runs timeshare operations for Hyatt in various locations before the conversation takes a turn for the worst.

Slusarek is shown sending the following message: “I’m actually glad we don’t work together because I don’t think I’d get anything accomplished watching you walk around the office.”

“The audacity of old rich men with power,” Kelly captioned the video, “absolutely out of pocket, jeffery. #hyatt and #welkresorts come get your mans.”

Users were infuriated at Slusarek’s alleged sexual harassment.

“WHATTT,” one user commented.

“Why do old rich men think LinkedIn is a dating site,” another responded.

Others begged Kelly to take action so that Slusarek would face consequences for his actions.

“So bestie, did we send to his wife and boss or nah?” one person asked.

“Please tell me you sent this to his boss,” another pleaded.

In an update video posted today, Kelly told viewers that she is in contact with an HR representative at Hyatt and was told that action would be taken based on her story.

She also shared that she had reached out to Slusarek’s wife and daughter on Facebook, but then decided to delete the message and block them because it was giving her too much anxiety to wait for a response.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kelly, Slusarek, Welk Resorts, and Hyatt Corporate Communications for comment via email.

