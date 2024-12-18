Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



If you want to get this column a week before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

If you can’t stop seeing the word “huzz” or any words ending in “uzz” on TikTok, no, you haven’t had a stroke. This new slew of slang words is populating Gen Zalpha’s internet but is confusing their older counterparts. So what does “Huzz” mean? And why is everyone adding this weird suffix to their vocabulary?

What does -uzz mean on TikTok?

With Gen Zalpha spending more time online than any of the older generations, it’s no surprise they have created their own brainrot language to communicate with each other. And while many of their slang words derive from older slang, some of them are completely made up. “Huzz” is just the latest one to trend––especially among younger internet users.

Advertisement

“Huzz” is not short for husband or even huzzah, but is actually short for another historically controversial word: Hoes. And, in the same way “hoes” has often been used to offend or degrade women––especially young women––huzz is also causing some disapproval among the online community. Many are now using it in the context where a guy might say “b*tches” or “wh*res” when pursuing women. For instance, the iconic phrase, “Where the hoes at?” becomes “Where the huzz at?” The trend has now evolved into adding the “uzz” suffix to any word, such as bros (bruzz), or Grandma (Gruzz). I know, totally rational.

Where did Huzz come from?

Similar to a lot of the brainrot language we see today, “huzz” is a form of AAVE slang, and was made popular by Black content creators, according to KnowYourMeme. In fact, one of the largest content creators, Kai Cenat, sent the slang’s prominence skyrocketing when he goaded his friend into saying “huzz” while on live stream. He purportedly said the word back in February 2023, and it has since been added to Urban Dictionary with a simple, “Yo bruzz, where the huzz?” The addition of -uzz to other words seems to be a result of Gen Z’s trademark brainrot slop where they add as many “chronically online” words together as possible. One of the most famous examples of this is “Skibidi Ohio Rizz.”

How to use Huzz

Online, folks are peppering in “huzz” into memes, storytimes, or being straight-up ironic when using the brainrot slang. For instance, someone might tease their friend by saying, “Bruzz is doing anything to impress the huzz.” Or, “Mfs do anything for the huzz these days.” In other words, mocking someone who is trying to win over women’s favor.

Advertisement

Whether you wish to use the word “huzz” is up to you––and keep in mind it can be offensive to some––but at least you’ll now know what it means when a teenager says, “This bruzz thinks he has rizz to impress the huzz with the gyat.” Oof, even that was a little too much for me.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.