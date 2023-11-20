‘They want ppl to see other ppl win’: Woman shares how to win ‘every time’ you visit a casino

What happens in Vegas apparently doesn’t always stay in Vegas. One TikToker is claiming that she has a can’t-fail approach to winning the slots in Sin City. But it’s up to you to decide whether or not her advice is a safe bet.

Slot machines are omnipresent in Las Vegas. Not only will you find rows upon rows of the so-called “one-armed bandits” in every casino, but you can hardly enter a gas station or convenience store without encountering at least one of the coin-operated gambling machines.

TikToker Avery Brynn (@averybrynn1) claims to know how to find the machines with the best chance of paying out. She offers her tip in a video posted on Nov. 14, and it has so far accumulated over 2.2 million views and counting.

The video captioned “How to Vegas,” only shows Brynn’s eyes and forehead. The on-screen text reads: “I’ve said it once but I’m saying it again. When you make a rare casino visit THIS is how you WIN every time.”

It should be noted that slot machines are absolutely and totally random, and no system or advice guarantees a win.

In the video, Brinn lays out three steps:

“1) find the loudest machine in the most populated area. They [the casinos] want ppl to see other ppl win.”

“2) find a machine with the smallest max bet. You always wanna bet max but you don’t want to be like $10 that’s so silly.”

“3) if you don’t hit a ‘feature‘ within five spins, move machines.”

One of Brynn’s viewers, Lexi Graves (@gravsie) commented, “I can second this, I was a bartender and always watched the machines. Now I do this and I keep track. over 70% of the time it works.”

“My girl was a Slot Attendant for 13 years.. she concurs.. but it’s 7 spins with no feature.. house pays 70/30,” another viewer stated.

Another added, “Yes! But for me it wasn’t the loudest machine it was near the entrances! Got 1000 first time then 2500 at a random casino.”

According to Casino.org, the outcome of any play on a slot machine is “totally random.” However, they also state that researching games and choosing machines with the “Highest Return To Player (RTP) Percentage” can increase a player’s chances of winning.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brynn via email for further comment.



