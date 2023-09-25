‘That’s the only car that works for’: McDonald’s customer shows right way to use cup holders. Viewers aren’t convinced

TikTok is full of unexpected advice about everyday items. Whether it’s someone showing the correct way to use a can opener, Chipotle customers claiming that there’s a better way to eat a Chipotle bowl, or Cup Noodles consumers demonstrating proper preparation technique, the platform is ripe with life hacks for every area of life.

Some of these hacks, however, are less credible than others, as a recent TikTok demonstrates.

In a video with over 4.1 million views, TikTok content aggregator @yoodatsfunny shows how a fast-food cup holder was put to use in a Nissan car.

“You know these cupholders were made for this?” the person in the video asks. They then proceed to place the cardboard cup holder containing three beverages on the edge of the center console, where it appears to balance perfectly.

While this may seem impressive at first glance, TikTok users aren’t too sure about the tip’s efficacy.

“Thats the only car that works for,” stated a user.

“No because then you can’t pick up that specific drink or the whole tray will fall,” added another.

“Take one left turn and that all goes in your floor,” shared a third.

“Only works if you don’t drink it,” offered an additional TikToker.

That said, some claim to have attempted this trick—with mixed results.

“I tried that once and the drink spilled in my car,” recalled a commenter.

“Listen to me, I’ve tried this twice and both times my drinks ended up on the floor of the car,” advised a second.

“Mine was off balance once and I turned a corner 4 dumped drinks,” remembered a further TikToker.

This TikTok isn’t the first to show off a cup holder hack. In one video, a gas station worker showed off how to turn a plastic bag into a makeshift beverage carrier, preventing spills in the process. In another clip, a TikToker showed how to turn one’s cup holder into a snack container for McDonald’s french fries.

All this said, some people offered less elegant solutions to the cup holder problem.

“Nah. That’s the passengers job,” declared a commenter.

“Nah you supposed to sit them in the back seat and [hope] for the best like the rest of us,” said a TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to @yoodatsfunny via TikTok direct message.