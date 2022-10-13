‘I worked at Chipotle and didn’t know this’: Chipotle customer shares the ‘right’ way to eat a bowl, sparking debate

A video showing the “correct” way to eat a Chipotle bowl has recently gone viral.

In a video with over 10.2 million views, TikTok user Sadie (@s.s.training) shows her packed Chipotle bowl, which is resting upside down. After undoing the foil, she removes the bowl portion to reveal the contents of the package.

“When you know that you’re actually suppose to flip your chipotle bowls upside down and eat them out of the tin so the bottom doesn’t get soggy,” Sadie wrote in the text overlaying the video.

At first, some expressed their appreciation for the tip.

“I worked at chipotle and didn’t know this,” wrote a user.

“Ommggg this is news to me!!!??” shared another. “But makes perfect sense because the bottom of the bowl seems like it’s about to fall completely out.”

However, other users disagreed, saying that this was not, in fact, the right way to eat a burrito bowl.

“No because now all the rice is on the top,” noted a commenter.

“Yeah, being an old chipotle manager; this is definitely not the case lol,” offered a second.

“Then why wouldn’t they start w the tin side down and out your food in it rather then start w the bowl,” questioned a further TikToker.

“Can’t reheat it in the microwave though like that,” explained an additional user.

In this case, it would seem that the nay-sayers are right. Chipotle bowls are designed to be eaten bowl-side down, with the aluminum cover serving as a temporary top.

This can be seen by looking at various posts on Chipotle’s Instagram, where the bowl portion is clearly visible on the bottom.

Whether it’s technically correct or not, some users have fully converted to the tin foil bowl lifestyle.

As one user detailed, ““Once I found this out I never went back.”

