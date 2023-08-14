‘I have so many spilled fries on my car floor’: McDonald’s drive-thru customer gets extra cup just for french fries, dividing viewers

If you love eating McDonald’s fries in your car, you may know the struggle of trying to balance the paper bag on your lap or the seat while driving. Sometimes, the fries spill out and end up on the floor or under the seat, where they are forgotten and wasted. But what if there was a way to enjoy the fries without making a mess?

That’s what TikTok user @teachfromtheheart__ showed in a viral video posted on July 17, which has accumulated more than 716,400 views. However, not everyone is impressed.

In the clip, the TikToker is in her car, holding a McCafe cup filled with fries. She says, “Next time you go to McDonald’s get fries, ask for an extra cup.”

She proceeds to slot the cup into her car’s cup holder, adding, “And there you go! Fits perfectly in your cup holder!”

The video has received over 23,000 likes from viewers, and more than a hundred comments. Some of the commenters praised the idea, with one saying: “Genius. I have so many spilled fries on my car floor.”

“@McDonald’s This should be an option,” another wrote.

However, others expressed anger at the TikToker for what they deemed an unnecessary waste of plastic.

“Or you can just get them like regular!! Hope this helps !” one commenter said sarcastically.

“There you go!! Another Plastic Cup to throw away!! Wow thanks for the tip,” a second commenter added.

“It comes in a paper container for a reason,” a third commenter wrote.

“Just put that lil box in your lap,” one more commenter remarked.

According to a 2018 report from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, plastic containers and packaging accounted for more than 14.5 million tons of waste.

The Daily Dot reached out to @teachfromtheheart__ via TikTok DMs and to McDonald’s via its press email for comment.