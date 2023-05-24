‘It took me 20 years to find this out’: People think they’ve been eating Cup Noodles wrong this whole time

Thanks to TikTok, users are learning there is seemingly a right and wrong way to enjoy many popular food items, like Chipotle bowls. Ritz Crackers allegedly recently confirmed those serrated edges have a purpose, and consumers are apparently supposed to shake their Airheads before opening the packages to reveal the treats’ true flavors. A viral video is now causing people to question how they’ve been preparing their Cup Noodles their whole lives.

While it’s unclear where the video originated, it was reposted by Remy (@remyeasterling) on TikTok Saturday and has since amassed over 6.8 million views.

“It is actually shocking to me that people do not know that this packaging has a purpose,” the person in the clip says as he holds the Cup Noodles packaging after taking it off the cup.

To prepare Cup Noodles, one is supposed to peel the lid slightly off the top of the cup, pour boiling water up to the line inside the cup, cover it back up, and keep it covered for three minutes.

Some have a hard time keeping their lid on the cup, which is where the packaging comes in, according to the person in the video. “Take this shit (the packaging), flip it over, fold it, and put it on top,” he says. One can then fold the flaps of the packaging underneath both sides of the cup to hold it in place.

“Bro I been doing it wrong all the time!” Remy captioned the video.

Remy told the Daily Dot the hack works and that he’s been using it ever since he figured it out. “After I saw that video I started doing that with my noodles,” he said.

Some felt the trick is more trouble than it’s worth and endorsed “just putting a fork on top of it.” Other viewers remarked that they have learned more from TikTok than they did while in college. “I’m calling the university and demanding my tuition be refunded!” one viewer wrote.

This isn’t the first time the packaging-turned-into-lid revelation has made its way around the internet. Back in 2021, a redditor showcased how “You can use the box from ramen to keep the lid down,” using that same method but with a cup of Maruchan Ramen Noodles. It’s unclear if this is actually the intended use of the packaging. The Daily Dot has reached out to Nissin Foods, which owns Cup Noodles, via contact form.