gas station employee holding bag and drink with caption 'Cup Holder Bag Trick am i the only one who didn't know about this???' (l) gas station employee twisting bag in center with cup in one side (c) gas station employee pulling handles of plastic bag up to make 2 cup holders (r)

@joshuaellle/TikTok

‘Me thinking why I didn’t know this when I was doing Uber Eats’: Gas station worker shows cup holder bag trick

'I want a refund on my education.'

Rebekah Harding 

Rebekah Harding

Posted on Apr 5, 2023

In a now-viral TikTok, a gas station worker shows a nifty trick to transform a plastic bag into a cup holder for customers buying two drinks.

TikToker user Joshua (@joshuaellle) posted the video on April 4. Within 24 hours, the video received over 4.7 million views.

In the video, a gas station worker places a full beverage cup on one side of a plastic bag next to the handle. Then, she folds the other side of the bag and places the second drink on the opposite side. She easily pulls up the handles to reveal a convenient plastic cup holder.

@joshuaellle #gasstationhack #travelhacksandtips ♬ Florida Water (feat. Luh Tyler) – Danny Towers & DJ Scheme & Ski Mask the Slump God

In the comments section, users were taken aback by the easy trick.

“ALL THESE YEARS STRUGGLING FOR NOTHING???” one user wrote.

“I want a refund on my education,” another said.

“I have taken far too many family road trips not to know this,” a third added.

Others complimented the worker’s friendly and helpful demeanor.

“What a lovely woman. She’s a natural-born educator,” one commenter said.

“Genius! Give that woman a raise,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Joshua via email for further information.

*First Published: Apr 5, 2023, 4:38 pm CDT

Rebekah Harding is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot. She has digital and print bylines in Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and more.

