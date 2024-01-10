‘This is life changing’: Woman says she’s been using public bathroom sinks wrong, shares right way to use them

Learning something new every day is very possible and very healthy. It has also become easier than ever in the age of TikTok. Scroll through the comments of an informative TikTok video, and you’re sure to find one that lauds “TikTok University” for teaching them a new nugget of information.

Through TikTok, people have learned what the serrated edges on Ritz crackers are meant for and what not to put on your resume. The information there is seemingly endless and super random.

London-based travel nurse Eunice (@eu_needme) is aiming to educate the masses on the right way to use sinks that have push faucets after making the discovery herself. These types of sinks are often found in public bathrooms, like at a restaurant or retail store.

In the video, which was viewed 3.2 million times, Eunice stands in a restroom while facing the mirror to film her demonstration. “I don’t know if I’m a moron, but I was today years old when I learned that clicking this,” she says, pointing to the sink’s push faucet.

She says that for however long one pushes the faucet down dictates how long the water will come out of it after letting go.

She demonstrates.

She holds the faucet down for only a short period of time, and then water comes out of it for a few seconds. She then holds the faucet down for a lot longer—8 seconds—before letting go. And then water pours out for what she suspects is 8 seconds.

“The water comes out for as long as you click it,” she reiterates. “No one ever told me that sh*t.”

Eunice expressed her shock in the caption, “I [cannot] be the only person who didn’t know this.”

As it turns out, she wasn’t.

“Girl you just taught me something,” one viewer wrote.

“This is life changing,” a second commented.

However, many were skeptical.

“So we just have to waste water for the first 8 seconds?” the top comment on the video reads.

“No this can’t be right,” another argued.

Viewers were especially upset by the water waste and argued that the pressure, not time, one uses to push down on the faucet dictates how long the water will come out.

“It’s not the time, it’s the pressure you put on it,” @_rosiexo4 said.

“No the further you push it down the longer it goes for haha, close tho,” @t3amo seconded.

Commercial Washrooms states that “many non-concussive taps will allow you to adjust the timing for the water flow, whereas some push taps will specify their flow time.” Commercial Washrooms does not specify how the user can control this.

Even though the jury is still out on how exactly to do this, push faucets have a ton of benefits. Not only are they good for people with arthritis or limited mobility but they are also more hygienic, which is why they are often found in public restrooms. As Commercial Washrooms notes, they only need to be pressed prior to hand-washing and don’t need to be touched after one’s hands are already clean.