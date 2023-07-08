‘They don’t care about you’: Worker issues warning about how to tell if your job is consuming your life. Here’s what she does now instead

Work-life balance is a challenge for many people, who often feel pressured to work long hours and sacrifice their personal time.

One TikToker has a blunt message for those who let their jobs consume their entire lives: “They don’t care about you.”

Taja (@bigtajjj) posted a video on June 23, where she shared her experiences of being mistreated and dismissed by her employers, despite putting in maximum effort to make them a lot of money. She warned her viewers not to fall into the trap of working too hard for companies that do not value them, and to have other activities and hobbies besides work.

In the video, Taja said she made one company $600,000 in nine months, but when she was met with hostility and jealousy from another employee, she was told that the woman “ain’t going nowhere” and that there was nothing they could do about it.

The creator also claimed she made $1.2 million in one day for another company, but was fired by the owner because he did not know how to handle a contentious situation between her and other employees.

The creator revealed that she’s recently opted for a different lifestyle where her well-being comes first and work comes second: “So what I do now, I get up about 6:30 in the morning, sometimes it’s earlier, whenever my body wakes me up. So I get up and usually go to the gym, I usually come home and meditate, I might journal a little bit. Hell, I might even do some TikTok content.”

She added that she also reads books, watches TV shows, and goes to the park, advising others to do the same and not let their whole lives revolve around work, especially if they don’t find their work fulfilling.

The video has received over 182,900 views and hundreds of comments from people who related to Taja’s message.

“This is why I’ve always been a habitual job hopper,” one user wrote.

“I started taking more time off. You not about to stress me,” another said.

“Thank u for this I quit today,” a third commented.

“This is so true, they truly don’t care. That’s why giving them 2 weeks notice isn’t mandatory, they’ll fire you the same day,” a fourth added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taja for comment via TikTok direct message.