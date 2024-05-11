‘Too many people were taking advantage of it’: Customer reveals Chipotle is now charging $1.65 for honey vinaigrette

Chipotle customer Chris Traina (@christraina) says he ate his last meal from the chain after discovering the franchise is now charging guests for its Honey Vinaigrette sauce.

He’s not the only person on social media who’s expressed ire at discovering they have to fork over extra cash just to get their hands on the Keith Lee-approved sauce: A Redditor posted about the surcharge on the r/Chipotle sub.

Traina records himself in his car as he talks about his last Chipotle meal.

“Look, it’s a sad day for Chipotle. Sad day for me, sad day for many of you,” he says. “I decided I wanted to get a burrito that was lighter in portions than it used to be and I tried to do little hacks to get extra meat. Asked for my chipotle vinaigrette sauce which adds good flavor.”

He says it’s at this point that the employee informed him the sauce is now $1.65.

“She said too many people were taking advantage of it and getting three sauces,” he says. “When did this begin? Started today. So I paid $1.65 for that Chipotle sauce.”

At the end od the video, he does “one dab for old time’s sake,” and says, “Like a man on death row enjoying his last meal.”

“Rest in peace, Chipotle,” he concludes.

This isn’t the first bit of TikTok controversy associated with Chipotle’s vinaigrette—one customer was confused during a recent visit after they asked for a container of the sauce and the employee denied their request.

The Chipotle hate continues to grow

The social media ire towards Chipotle continues to grow. Throngs of customers have complained about the increasing prices of the popular Mexican-style fare sold by the restaurant. One user was gobsmacked about how the cost of two burrito bowls came out to $50.

Then others noticed ordering disparities when it comes to gender and portion allotment, like this woman who said Chipotle workers tend to give more food to men than women for the same meal.

For some Chipotle customers, the dip in quality has extended into the online ordering spectrum. There’s long been speculation, along with commentary from employees, who say mobile orders receive less food.

Several commenters who responded to Traina’s video also seemed to be done with Chipotle as a brand.

“Chipolte and Panera are over priced and quality has decreased,” one person penned.

Someone else wrote, “Chipotle is done for me. Go with the local similar options.”

There was another user who conceded that they wouldn’t mind paying a bit extra for the sauce, but that the $1.65 charge is certainly not worth it.

“I could see .25 but 1.65 is not it,” they said.

Another person wrote, “I never get overcharged at Qdoba.”

If you’re a fan of Chipotle’s Honey Vinaigrette, Mashed penned an article where it states that the chain itself revealed its recipe to customers so they can enjoy it at home.

