‘Y’all are getting ripped off’: Expert says you’re filling up your gas wrong, shows 4 ‘scientific’ ways to do it right and save money

Gasoline is expensive. At the time of writing, the average cost of a gallon of gas is $3.54—meaning that, if you’re filling a smaller car, you’re likely to pay over $40 to fill your tank.

Given this considerable expense, it’s understandable that many have voiced their frustrations about gas prices and the process of gassing their cars on the internet. For example, one user claimed that she paid $30 in gas, only to have her pump stop at $25 worth of gas; another stated that she regrets buying a luxury car after realizing just how much it costs to refill the gas.

As a result of these high prices, many are seeking hacks to find the best, and cheapest, methods for refueling their cars. Now, one user on TikTok says he has the answers.

The best way to refill your car

In a video with over 258,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user @daddybrownn explains why he believes “y’all are getting ripped off when you’re filling up your gas tank for your car.”

First, he claims that one should fill up their cars in the morning rather than later in the day.

“The gas expands when it’s warm and becomes more dense when it’s colder, along with everything else,” he states. “If you purchase your gas later in the day after the sun has warmed up the ground, all the gas under the tank is going to be expanded and you’re actually getting less gas.”

Second, he advises that one should pump their gas slowly.

“The faster you’re pumping the gas, the more of it is turning into vapor,” he says. “All gas pumps have a vapor return line, which is putting the vapor back into the tank. So you’re actually paying for gas that you’re not even getting. And the faster you’re pumping, the more that’s going back into the tank.”

Third, he suggests that one does not wait until the gas in their tank has been fully depleted before going for a refill.

“Gas evaporates as it comes in contact with air, so if you’re driving around with an empty tank, it’s evaporating quicker and quicker the lower it gets,” he shares. “That’s because more air is going into the tank. It’s recommended to fill up half a tank if you want to get the best fuel efficiency.”

Finally, while he admits that this tip is not “approved by science,” he states that, if one sees a large truck fill up gas at a station, they should avoid filling up right after them.

The reason, he says, is that the large tanker is “dumping a ton of gasoline into the tanks that are under the ground at the station, which is going to churn up all the dirt and everything—and if you get gas right then, it’s going to be putting dirt and debris into your tank.”

Are these all true?

To assess the validity of the TikToker’s statements, let’s go through them one by one.

First, there is likely minimal benefit to gassing up in the morning when compared to midday or the evening.

“Most fuel stations or pumps around the world store petrol or diesel underground in large tanks beneath a thick layer [of] concrete which acts like an insulator and keeps the fuel at a constant temperature,” writes Rahul Kapoor for Express Drives. “Therefore, the rising temperature of the day plays no part in the density of the fuel and the fuel from the bowser will remain the same as it would on a cold day.”

“While it is true that fuel expands when heated, the change it would make in terms of cost saving is actually quite marginal,” Kapoor adds.

Second, it seems that the speed at which you pump your gas also has minimal impact on the amount of gas you actually get.

“It’s not going to matter how quickly or slowly you pump the fuel into your vehicle,” Tidewater AAA’s Holly Dalby explained to North Carolina’s 10 On Your Side. “You’re still going to get the same amount of fuel because the air is going to be forced out of your tank as the fuel goes in.”

Third, while it’s not clear that refueling with more than an empty tank is better for mileage, most experts still recommend it.

“That damages the car’s fuel pump because it will suck up the little remaining fuel at the tank base together with the dirt, debris, and particles,” writes inMotion Auto Care. “As a result, the fuel filter becomes clogged, which eventually causes failure of the fuel pump assembly.”

Finally, while it is a common myth that one should avoid refueling after a big tanker, little evidence supports the idea that doing so would make a marked change on one’s vehicle.

“Gas stations have…fairly robust systems to make sure and ensure fuel quality,” gas price analyst Patrick DeHann told WFMY. “Frankly it’s not something that would worry me if I pull up.”

In the comments section, many users admitted that the TikToker’s statements did not convince them.

“Gotcha. You’ll save 25 cents over a span of 13 years!” a user joked.

“The gas in underground tanks stays same temp. no matter what temp outside is. pumps have filters. so dirt being stirred up. doesn’t go into tank,” added another.

“With that logic, my tank should read higher at hotter temps,” wrote a third. “Spoiler alert: it doesn’t.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @daddybrownn via TikTok direct message.

