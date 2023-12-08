‘Tell me why’: Gas station customer pays $30 in cash. The pump stops at $25

A Sunoco customer in Philadelphia complained about a gas station attendant who took $30 from her for gas. When the pump stopped at $25, and she went back to check in with the attendant, she found the doors to the gas station locked—odd for 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday.

The TikTok video documenting what appeared to be a worker apparently burning it all down to pocket $5 came from creator Tilly (@cryfest), who shared her story on Sunday and got more than 17,100 views as of Thursday.

She began by explaining that she had $30 in cash leftover from a larger purchase and decided to get gas with it. She recalled giving $30 to the clerk and requesting $30 worth of gas, saying that she had a “nice, pleasant interaction” with the worker. At one point, she even complimented them on their hoodie.

Then, she went to the car, pumped her gas, and the pump stopped at the $25 mark.

“I was like, ‘That’s weird,'” she recalled. “Maybe the clerk typed in the wrong number. Maybe they thought I gave them $25. I don’t know. So I was like, ‘OK, I’ll just pop back inside and see what’s up.’ Like, I’m not confrontational at all. I just was like, ‘Maybe it’s a mistake.'”

But then, when she got to the door, she found it locked.

“It’s 3:30 on Saturday,” she remarked. “It’s poppin’; I live in Philadelphia. People are in there. They’re getting gas; they’re trying to get their cigarettes; they’re trying to get their drinks, and they just locked the door.”

She attempted to wait them out in her car, thinking that the clerk would eventually open the door, but gave up after 10 minutes and drove off with only $25 worth of gas in her tank.

“I think I just got robbed $5 by the gas station clerk at the Sunoco,” she concluded.

Commenters weighed in.

“Nope,” one remarked. “I’d call the police.”

“I don’t play about my money,” another concurred. “I don’t play about my money.”

Someone else recounted a similar situation, saying, “This happened to me at the register at Kroger. I stood at the checkout and warned all the customers until they gave me my money back.”

“They tipped themselves,” another concluded, “without asking you!!”

