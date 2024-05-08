‘Having a luxury car isn’t for everyone’: Woman says she regrets buying luxury car, misses her Honda

Apparently, luxury is not all it’s cracked up to be, especially when it starts affecting your wallet more than you expected.

Nachely Taveras (@727chely) was out pumping gas when she realized she misses her old regular Honda. In a trending TikTok video, she shares her concerns.

See, Taveras has a luxury whip, an Infiniti, but she says that when she purchased the car, she didn’t think about all the extra expenses that come with that price.

She was specifically referring to the price of gas.

“Having a foreign car is not for the weak. Almost $5 per gallon for f*cking gas. Huh?” Taveras says in the clip. “Do you know how far $25 would take me in my little Honda?”

At gas stations, there are usually three gas options that get progressively more expensive. Luxury cars like Taveras’ Infiniti usually benefit from the third one in the row, which is also the most expensive.

Most standard cars are just fine with the cheaper, regular unleaded gas, but as engines get more sophisticated, so does the gas they need. If you’ve noticed, there are usually numbers on the gas—like 87, 89, 91, or 93. These numbers represent the octane level in gas. The higher the octane, the smoother it’ll behave in the engine.

If you put the cheaper fuel in a luxury car, it could cause the engine to not perform as well, get damaged, and possibly ignite. In fact, when Taveras first got her car, she says she was putting the wrong gas in it, and her car was “driving all weird and sh*t.”

So Taveras has no choice but to keep spending her money on gas as long as she has the luxury car. In the video, she says she spent $25 to get a mere 5 gallons of gas.

“Nah cause 25 wouldve given me atleast have a tank in my honda that barely gave ma quarter,” Taveras added in the caption.

And while Taveras is definitely noticing gas prices hurting her wallet, she’s not the only one.

Gas prices are creeping back up in some states, and it could be due to several reasons. The genocide in Gaza (war and politics tend to affect prices across industries), increased supply and demand as it gets warmer, and less efficiency on oil rigs as they take advantage of the better weather to do routine maintenance and repairs can all impact gas prices.

Gas is currently about 20 cents cheaper than this time last month, CBS News reported. But it’s rising in a similar pattern as it did last year. However, current prices are still much lower than their pandemic highs in 2022 and 2023, when the average price came in at $5, Nerd Wallet reported.

People in the comment section of Tavera’s video had plenty to say.

“You making me wanna keep my honda,” a person wrote.

“Exactly why I’m getting rid of my q50 I love it but nah I’m at the gas station every 3 days,” another shared.

“Find a gas station that you like and that has a gas discount program. Walmart / Sam’s club/ Murphy’s gas stations are the cheapest near me. Plus you get like 10 cent off / gallon with a membership,” a commenter suggested.

