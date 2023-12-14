‘Can you read’: Starbucks worker mocks customers who don’t know how hot chocolate deal works

Throughout December, Starbucks is giving away free hot chocolate on the weekends—with stipulations, of course. In a skit, a Starbucks barista mocked a customer who didn’t understand the terms of the deal.

The video featured Starbucks barista and actor Antwan (@goofyychiwah), who posts content about his job. This time, he portrayed both himself and a customer. “Hello. What can I get started for you today?” he asked the customer. The customer placed their order for two venti Strawberry Açaí Lemonades and a free hot chocolate. However, there was an issue. “Are you aware that today is Wednesday and, um, you only get the hot chocolate every weekend?” Antwan responded. Angry, the customer demanded that the content creator give him a venti hot chocolate for free.

The size the customer wanted was another problem, as the free drink only comes in an 8-ounce cup called a “short.”

This only stoked the customer’s frustration. After Antwan explained to the customer that he could buy a hot chocolate, the customer went into a rage, hurling insults at Antwan and storming away.

According to the caption, Antwan has “went thru this so many times.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Antwan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video racked up over 149,000 views, resonating with other Starbucks baristas.

“BRO YES my supervisor and some women got into it and she was trying to call corporate on us,” one viewer wrote.

“This is Fr how it is I’m like dudeeeee can you read,” a second stated.

“We had some lady throwing a FIT because she didn’t get enough FREEEEEEE STUFFFFF,” a third commented.

Moreover, some shared their other customer pet peeves.

“When they all want to [get] 50% off on Thursday, but don’t have the app or already used it for the day,” one viewer commented.

“When they say ‘AKaiiii’ or ‘maCHiato’ [or] ‘tai chi’ or ‘brown sugar oatmeal shaken espresso,'” a second shared.

Additionally, Starbucks baristas have been taking to Reddit to complain about the free hot chocolate promotion and other deals, which they say were sprung on them without warning. Redditor KindTension4413 posted a calendar full of Starbucks deals happening in December. “Wtf is this, starbucks is gonna [lose] all its partners working them to the ground,” they wrote in the post title. Customers and baristas weighed in, appalled at the schedule. “‘we need you to make GREAT customer connections WHILE keeping drive times down.’ Absolute bullsh*t,” Odd-Complaint-9592 remarked. “RIP to all you baristas out there,” lsesalter added.

Until Dec. 31, customers can receive a free short hot chocolate with the purchase of a grande or venti drink. Hot chocolate lovers can order the complimentary drink in the store, at the drive-thru, and on the app. However, customers may only get one hot chocolate per order, and the deal is only available at participating stores.