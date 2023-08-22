‘But to be fair it’s cheaper to order it as a caramel macchiato’: Starbucks barista blasts customers who ask for a caramel macchiato ‘upside down’

The disconnect between Starbucks customers and employees is an increasingly popular topic on TikTok, where both parties flock to share the highs and lows of their regular interactions.

One barista has taken to the platform to provide an educational moment for viewers who are choosing to order a beverage in a certain way without being familiar with how it affects their drink.

In the video, Anthony (@goofyychiwah) imitates customers who order their caramel macchiato “upside down,” which the TikToker says is actually just a vanilla latte with caramel drizzle.

The video shows a hypothetical conversation between the barista and a customer who wants to order the drink, with Anthony portraying both characters. The employee informs the customer of the similarity between the drink she wants and another beverage that is actually on their menu, with an added drizzle of caramel syrup.

The customer in this hypothetical scenario does not respond well to this information.

“A caramel macchiato upside down is basically a vanilla latte with caramel drizzle,” the barista shares with the customer.

Viewers, some baristas themselves, expressed their own frustrations with the trends that make it through to the coffee shop, largely originating on TikTok.

“If you don’t understand the concept of upside down Don’t order upside food or drinks you will get confused,” one commenter wrote.

“At this point they just want the sticker to say what they order just for a picture,” another claimed.

“I told my coworker, that’s all this pretentious nonsense is,” a further user shared. “She was astounded. It never occurred to her, that that is all it is.”

Some folks wrote that there were some benefits to the customer in ordering their beverage this way.

“Ok but to be fair it’s cheaper to order it as a caramel macchiato and its also easier to ring up and order lol,” one viewer claimed.

“It also gets less vanilla as a caramel macchiato,” another commenter wrote.

“But you get vanilla syrup already added in therefore it’s less to say lol,” a third added.