‘You don’t wanna eat that’: Woman orders Hello Fresh meals. Then she sees what her 3 options are

A woman is going viral on TikTok after she alleged that Hello Fresh, the meal kit delivery service, essentially sent her three of the same meals.

Featured Video

User @aleaseonmycar, who claims to post “hella random” videos to her TikTok account, suggests that she recently ordered Hello Fresh but was disappointed by what the company sent her.

“I wonder what we should cook for dinner tonight,” @aleaseonmycar quips before showing viewers her options.

The first dinner, she says, was a “sweet soy honey chicken” with green beans and jasmine rice. Next up was chicken katsu—which similarly came with green beans and “gingered rice.” Finally, Alyssa says she was offered a crispy panko sesame chicken that had at least one of the same two side items: “garlicky green beans” and a spicy mayo dipping sauce.

Advertisement

But Alyssa wasn’t pleased with the so-called variation of meals. She essentially calls all three a variation of “chicken, rice, and green beans.”

“I’m never going to be allowed to order the Hello Fresh meals ever again,” she says. As of Tuesday, @aleaseonmycar’s video had amassed more than 45,500 views.

The lack of meal variety wasn’t Hello Fresh’s fault

In the comments section of her video, @aleaseonmycar confirms that she’s actually to blame for the meals she received. She says she “swapped out two meals” and didn’t realize until they arrived that she had selected the “same meal, different fonts.”

Advertisement

“This was 100% my mistake,” she replied to a commenter on her post.

Indeed, Hello Fresh lets customers pick their meals from a variety of options each week.

“You have the flexibility to select meals for 2 to 6 people and choose recipes from any of our available meal plans,” its website reads. “This way, you can tailor your box to perfectly suit your tastes and needs each week.”

It’s hard to see how the content creator essentially picked three of the same meals, though. Hello Fresh boasts that customers can choose from more than 100 recipes, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Users can also filter by dietary restrictions, such as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

Advertisement

Despite the hiccup with the brand, though, @aleaseonmycar suggests that she’s still going to buy food from the website. In response to another comment on her video, she says she prefers Hello Fresh because she’s paying for the convenience of not having to go to the grocery store.

“We all have ADHD here and it’s what works for our house,” she says.

Viewers warn against Hello Fresh meals

Though @aleaseonmycar admits that it was her fault she essentially received three of the same meals, some commenters still warned her against buying products from Hello Fresh.

Advertisement

“We stopped Hello Fresh when three boxes in a row had shriveled carrots,” one said. “Do you know how OLD carrots have to be to be completely shriveled?”

“Hello Fresh is more expensive than going to the grocery store and getting the ingredients,” another claimed. “After a year, I just stopped the boxes but kept the recipes.”

“I did a Hello Fresh trial and every single box had at least one moldy-as-hell veggie in it,” a third user wrote.

Others said they’ve similarly received many of the same meals from the delivery service.

Advertisement

“That was so last month,” one user quipped. “This month is chicken, rice, and ALL THE CARROTS.”

“My mom was vegan for a bit and we had Hello Fresh and there was SO MUCH QUINOA,” another added.

“Mine were all pasta or rice bowls,” a third user said.

To this comment, @aleaseonmycar replied, “Would not have minded that.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aleaseonmycar via TikTok comment and to Hello Fresh through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.