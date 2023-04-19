‘Miss Cheryl how are you doing today?’: Man grills wings while working customer service from home

There are many perks to remote work, and people discover new ways to enjoy the comforts of working from home every day. Evidently, one of these comforts is barbecuing while providing customer service over the phone.

In an 11-second TikTok, viewed over 400,000 times, a man successfully barbecued some wings while simultaneously providing excellent customer service to a woman on the phone.

The video was posted by @cobbfamily, which seems to be an account jointly owned by a husband and wife. The woman behind the camera giggles while she records the unfolding scene.

“Ms. Cheryl, how you doing today?” the man says into his headset as he walks in from his patio with a freshly-grilled pan of chicken. “Yes, ma’am, I can help you out.”

TikTok users in the comments section commended the man’s work ethic and work-life balance.

“Let’s admire this hard working brother taking calls on his lunch break,” user @theKelseyCarter commented.

“Work life balance is such a beautiful thing,” a second wrote.

“10 on that customer survey!” another said. “I just know it!”

