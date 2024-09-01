‘Nah cause they’re selling $5 Kmart shirts for $10’: Viewers torn after Goodwill shopper shares how he saves money while thrifting

A TikToker posts a controversial, money-saving hack for thrifting—tag swapping—sparking debate in the comments.

In a video with over 3.6 million views, TikToker Wavyjjf (@wavyjjf) rips the tag off a pair of cargo pants at Goodwill. On-screen text reads, “Stop tag popping and swapping at the thrift.”

The video features audio from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s song “Same Love.” The lyrics say, “I can’t change, even if I tried. Even if I wanted to,” implying that he’s not willing to drop his habit of swapping more expensive tags for cheaper markdowns.

The caption reads, “What the lyrics said.”

While changing the price on an item without a retailer’s knowledge is illegal, the TikToker isn’t the only thrifter that swaps cheap tags for their purchases.

“I swapped a tag ONCE and it looked seamless. The girl up front looked at it for a second and was like, ‘Huh, I wonder why they put a linen tag on this,’ and still scanned it. I felt so called out,” one commenter writes.

“Nah cause they’re selling $5 kmart shirts for $10 at the thrift,” a viewer says.

“They got that sh*t for free. I’m def gonna keep popping tags,” a third adds.

Wavyjjf isn’t the only TikToker to go viral for tag swapping. In May, one woman said she ripped off the tags of expensive items to score the $9.99 “missing tag price.”

How does Goodwill prevent tag swapping?

Goodwill uses a color-coded tag system to track which items are discounted and how long they’ve been on the rack. Each day of the week, a different colored tag may be on sale.

Goodwill doesn’t publicize its tagging strategy, which is likely in an effort to reduce tag-swapping theft. But Goodwill workers dish in the comments.

“As someone who works at Goodwill, trust me, we know if you swap tags because the plastic part is colored, and the tag had the color on it,” one shares.

“I was mad when the customers made it obvious. like take a different green tag don’t use a different color when the plastics green,” another says.

“Guys, don’t take tags off cuz then we gotta put a new price and purposely price it higher cuz we know,” a third suggests.

Others draw a line

While some viewers support the TikToker’s tag swapping, many say there is a moral line that shouldn’t be crossed at certain retailers.

“ONLY for big chain thrifts; if it’s a charity thrift, I would NEVER,” one writes. However, Goodwill is designated by the IRS as a nonprofit, and it doesn’t pocket the money it makes from the clothes.

But viewers say Goodwill’s steep prices are what makes it a target for tag swapping.

“ESPECIALLY AT GOODWILL. They’re selling old raggedy jeans for $15 when I can find a new pair like them in Walmart for $12. There’s no reason why they should be pricing stuff that expensive,” another says.

“Nope continue if it’s goodwill, their prices are beyond inflation bc $10 for worn JEGGINGS? i’ll go to walmart and pay $12 for new jeans at that point,” a viewer adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via direct message and comment. We also reached out to Goodwill via email.

