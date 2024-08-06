‘I pay $452 a month for a car that doesn’t work’: Woman calls out Jeep after the dealership told her to stop taking left turns

While Jeeps may have a cult fanbase, they’re not exactly known for their reliability. This Jeep owner is calling out the company after revealing a host of problems with her car, such as the inability to take left turns.

Numerous internet users have called out the car manufacturer for a host of problems affecting their modern vehicles. For example, one couple said they spent over $4,000 on their Jeep for repairs within just 6 weeks. Another claimed that their Jeep would not allow them to drive faster than 70 mph when going uphill.

Now, another driver said that her new Jeep Compass has posed a variety of issues. Some are minor annoyances, and some are major safety concerns that she says could have cost her her life.

One Jeep Compass, a long list of problems

TikTok user Erika (@erikaa.laurennn) says that she pays “$452 a month for a car that does not work.” Her video on the matter has 61,000 views.

“This week, I had two long drives. One of them was 2-and-a-half hours and the other one was only an hour long. But my screen did not work the whole time,” Erika starts. “That means I cannot listen to music, cannot use my maps, cannot do anything on it, cannot answer calls, cannot just do anything that has a screen.”

“I’m sorry, but for that kind of money a month, like, I should be able to have music, be able to listen to music on a long drive,” she continues. “Like, even [in] an old beater car you can get the music to work.”

Erika’s issues with her car don’t stop there. She says that the vehicle has transmission problems that are so severe that it causes the vehicle to lurch forward at stops. One time, she says the lurch was so severe that it cracked her back. She alleges that the dealership claimed to have fixed the problem, yet it persists to this day.

Next, she says that the automatic braking assist frequently malfunctions.

“One time, it almost killed me because my brake assist thing was on, and I was in the middle of lane changing, not even near any cars. There were cars behind me, but I was not near any cars. My car automatically broke, left me in the middle of two lanes, like literally the dotted line—I was in the middle of that and there were cars flying at me,” she says.

Resolving these issues proved difficult, especially given the lack of assistance Erika says she received from her local Jeep dealership.

“One of the workers at the dealership that I took it to had the audacity to look my father in the eye and tell him that he recommends … that I should try to refrain from making left turns,” she says. “Be so for real—like, where can I drive where I don’t have to make a left turn?”

This is not to mention other issues Erika says she has with the vehicle. She also complains of a dim odometer and issues rolling. She says she won’t be able to get a software fix for her broken screen until October, rendering her screen inoperable until then.

“Don’t buy a Jeep,” Erika concludes. “I’m so freaking over it.”

In the comments section, users offered their own experiences with the automaker.

“New Jeeps have nothing but problems,” declared a commenter. “I had a 2010 Grand Cherokee and was great with zero problems, but when I was ready for a new car I stayed far away from any Jeeps.”

“My compass died at 62k miles. it started off as the screen/auto start stop and they kept telling me it needed ‘updating’ and giving me my car back. then it started overheating and eventually the engine lost compression and the whole engine block had to be replaced,” detailed a second. “It took me six months of fighting with Chrysler for them to replace it.”

“I have a 2019 Cherokee unlimited, I take it to the dealership once every 3 months,” stated a further TikToker. “Constant problems with my engine/coolant/transmission temps . Got it at 32,000 miles and it’s only at 63k miles.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeep via email and Erika via TikTok direct message.

