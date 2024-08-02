‘I swear my 2011 Camry will be part of my will’: Dad says new Chevrolet Traverse left family stranded in Tennessee. It only has 1,500 miles

Most mechanics name Toyota of any model as their top pick for a reliable vehicle. It doesn’t seem the same can be said of a lot of U.S. cars, like General Motors. The Daily Dot has covered a slew of posts from GM drivers warning against these cars, like a 2024 Trax owner who experienced engine failure after just six months of ownership.

Someone else blasted their experience owning a Chevy Traverse, which apparently suffered from a very specific engine problem. Now, another Traverse owner, Josh E. (@sansusername2), experienced transmission failure after only 1,500 miles of driving his brand-new, 2024 vehicle.

He posted about his experience in a variety of TikToks.

A family vacation ruined

“Hi, this is update number two for the 2024 Traverse that left us stranded in Tennessee on our family vacation,” Josh narrates. “So 1,500 miles, transmission took a dump and had to get it towed to the nearest dealer there.”

As of the day Josh posted the video, July 23, 2024, he said that he had been without his new vehicle for over three weeks. GM’s solution was to outfit his vehicle with a brand-new transmission.

“This is day 22 now that I’ve been without the vehicle, and I’m back in Texas, we had to rent a car to get home,” he says. “So, GM engineers approved a new transmission and it’s supposed to be there by today.”

He adds that the Tennessee dealer “has never changed out a transmission on a Traverse before” so he expects it’ll take over a week for the swap to happen.

“That would put us closer to 30 days being without the car so, I’m on the fence on what I should do,” he says, wondering if he should use a lawyer to ask about a lemon law.

A month without a car

On August 2, he posted a follow-up video that it had been 30 days without a new vehicle. So he decided to ring up General Motors and ask them when they planned on fixing his car and sending it back down to Texas.

“They said they were gonna put it in the notes and let me know but that they do do that,” Josh says. “It’s called a reunite process for them so I hung up with them.”

He then claims the dealer in Tennessee called him to let him know his car had been repaired and was ready to be sent to him. Josh says he called GM right back to let them know.

According to Josh, the representative said that they have to get approvals first, and while Josh wondered how long the approval and “reuniting” process would take, he did at least seem hopeful as the car was “repaired and ready to go.”

Viewers weigh in

However, viewers weren’t so sure things were going to go according to plan.

“Repaired and ready to go. the main thing here is, for how long,” one asked.

Someone else wrote, “GM has a buy back and you could get 100% of your money back. I just got mine car back yesterday. Two transmission failures this year already.”

Another person said, “The dealership is supposed to call Chevrolet Roadside assistance and initiate the reunite process.”

One person recommended that he simply have them pay for a plane ticket to fly out to Tennessee. However, Josh said he didn’t really have much confidence GM would reimburse him.

“Yes it would but more expense out of my pocket now and a long wait time for reimbursement,” he commented. “They give zero Fs on paying me back so far. Just more promises and sending receipts three times, nothing.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to General Motors via email and Josh via TikTok comment.

