‘It’s probably the worst Jeep ever made’: Expert shares the 5 most unreliable cars ever made

In an engaging TikTok clip, Bev (@bevurly) captures the attention of over 344,000 viewers with his rundown on what he considers the most unreliable vehicles of all time—though the list doesn’t go further back than the 2000s.

Leading his list focusing on the Jeep Renegade, Bev dives into the mechanical heartaches car owners might face with specific models, including the Renegade’s notably troubled track record.

“For our first contestant, we got the Fiat 500—or, honestly, any Fiat. These are absolutely horrendous vehicles for reliability,” Bev starts, setting the stage for his critique of vehicle reliability—or the lack thereof.

He quickly pivots to a more focused examination of the Jeep Renegade, linking its faults to its corporate lineage. “So that brings us to our next topic, a Jeep Renegade. This little cube of mechanical destruction is the absolute worst vehicle to buy from Jeep. It’s probably the worst Jeep that was ever made.”

According to Bev, the Renegade stands out not just for its boxy aesthetics but for the myriad issues plaguing its owners, ranging from engine malfunctions to transmission woes. This Jeep model embodies a perfect storm of unreliability, he says, meriting special attention amid Bev’s list, which includes the Kia Optima, Chevy Cruze, and Ford Escape.

Many commenters with these cars state that they do not have issues. “I have a 2019 Kia Optima, 51k miles, no issues whatsoever,” said one driver. “My [Cruze] has 300,000 on it, and so far, I’ve put a turbo on,” claimed another person. The Cruze appeared reliable for several commenters, including one stating, “I have had my Cruze for ten years, and I maintain it, and it’s still going 180,267 miles, lol.”

Some commenters wondered if he was going back far enough, with one person asking, “Of all time? Ford Pinto.” Another person joked, “FIAT (FIX IT AGAIN TONY).”

Further compounding the Renegade’s woes, CoPilot details the specific years that prospective buyers should steer clear of—2015 through 2018 models bear the brunt of reliability criticisms. The 2015 Renegade, in particular, earned notoriety for its frequent check engine warnings and a transmission system that leaves much to be desired. Described as a “mess” by Bev, the Renegade’s transmission issues exemplify the vehicle’s unreliability at low mileage, a significant deterrent for potential owners.

The narrative surrounding the Renegade is not solely one of doom and gloom. Bev’s insights provide a roadmap for navigating the Renegade’s rocky reliability landscape. The discussion moves toward identifying which model years offer a more dependable ownership experience, with post-2018 models showing marked improvements in reliability assessments.

Bev’s candid discourse on the “Renegade” and its status as “unreliable” serves as a cautionary tale for car buyers, emphasizing the importance of informed decision-making in the automotive marketplace. His targeted focus on the Jeep Renegade within the broader context of vehicle reliability challenges the perception of Jeep’s adventurous spirit with a dose of reality regarding ownership risks.

This dialogue underscores a critical aspect of vehicle ownership—awareness. By spotlighting the Renegade and other models deemed unreliable, Bev educates (and shocks) his audience and ignites a conversation on the expectations and realities of modern car ownership, making his TikTok series a must-watch for anyone in the market for a new ride.

The Daily Dot contact Bev via TikTok comment, and Stellantis (which owns Jeep) via email.