‘I don’t shop at Walmart’: Shopper spots Chihuahua in shopping cart. Then she shares the ‘right way’ to bring your dog into store

A woman is going viral on TikTok for calling out a certain type of Walmart shopper. And her reason might catch you off guard. Montaezya (@montaezya_k) says she avoids Walmart altogether because of one recurring sight: dogs in shopping carts.

In one video, she films herself in the parking lot, watching a man casually stroll into the store with his small dog riding in the cart.

“That’s the exact reason I don’t shop at Walmart,” she says, clearly unimpressed. Her gripe? People putting their pets where other people put their groceries.

But then—plot twist—Montaezya ran into a shopper who, in her opinion, got it right. She shared a follow-up video showing the “proper” way to bring a dog into a store. As of Monday, it had racked up over 138,000 views. Apparently, dog cart etiquette is a bigger deal than you might think.

Carrying dogs in your shopping carts

According to Montaezya, not all dog parents are the problem. Her issue is with the ones who plop their pets directly into grocery carts—no barrier, no carrier, just paws where produce goes.

“All you have to do is simply get one of those little dog things,” she says. “Put the dog in there. … Just put the dog in something.”

Basically, if you must bring your dog to the store, do it right: in a crate, carrier, or stroller-type setup. And she even found one Walmart shopper who nailed it.

“FINALLY SOMEONE DID IT IN WALMART!!” she wrote in the text overlay of her video.

Of course, not everyone in the comments agreed. Some doubled down on doing things their way.

“Some animals are cleaner than some humans,” one commenter wrote.

“Nothing wrong with taking your well-behaved dog with you,” another argued.

“Idc if dogs go anywhere, I’m more concerned about [people],” a third viewer said.

Still, Montaezya wasn’t the only one grossed out by grocery-cart pets. Plenty of others backed her up.

“Pets do not belong in Walmart or any grocery store around food,” one woman said.

“They think everyone wants animals in the store and near the food,” another added.

“I love pets, but in a grocery store or restaurant absolutely not unless 100% needed,” a third TikToker argued.

Should you bring your dog to the store?

It’s generally not a good idea to bring your pet into the grocery store—unless they’re a trained service animal. A lot of commenters agreed.

“The dogs shouldn’t be there unless they are a legit service dog,” one woman wrote.

“Service dogs should be the only dogs inside any store, and service dogs don’t write in carts,” another echoed. “My daughters’ was right beside her at all times.”

And they’ve got a point. Many states and cities have health codes that ban animals from stores where food is sold. The exception? Service animals trained to assist someone with a disability.

What’s strange is just how many people Montaezya caught at Walmart, of all places, carting around dogs. Because according to Walmart’s own website, the store only allows “animals as defined by the ADA.” In other words: no pets.

“We do not allow pets in our stores,” the site states.

That’s probably for the best. Even well-mannered dogs can knock things over, block aisles, or trigger allergies.

So before heading out with your pet, check the store’s policy. And if they’re not welcome, there’s no shortage of dog-friendly parks or cafes where you won’t have to sneak them in. The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart through its online contact form.

