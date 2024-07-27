‘All of a sudden your engine’s done’: Mechanic reveals 3 things that can damage your modern car’s GDI engine

A Utah-based mechanic (@davesautocenter) explains how to avoid low speed pre-ignition (LSPI) with a gasoline direct injection engines, or GDI, in a viral TikTok. If you own a car made after 2016, there’s a strong chance this applies to you.

According to Valvoline Global, LSPI occurs when there is an ignition of a car engine’s fuel-air mixture before the spark plug fires. This can lead to engine-damaging pressure and heat.

“It’s where the fuel particles don’t atomize, and they get between the rings and mix with the wrong oil, and they cause that type of an explosion,” the mechanic says. “It happens super fast. You don’t even know it, and all of a sudden your engine’s done.”

The mechanic says only vehicles with GDIs can experience LSPI.

What is a GDI engine?

GDI engines process gasoline more efficiently and reduce exhaust. While the technology has been around for almost 100 years, they’ve exploded in popularity. As Wikipedia notes, GDIs have gone “in the United States from 2.3% of production for model year 2008 vehicles to approximately 50% for model year 2016.”

According to Universal Technical Institute, GDI engines are more controlled, efficient, and powerful than other types of engines. This is because they pump gasoline into the combustion chambers of each cylinder rather than mixing it with air beforehand.

In the TikTok, he’s holding up a worn piston and connecting rod assembly, which is a vital part of a GDI engine.

The mechanic says there are three things that can cause this type of damage to a GDI engine.

First, he says, using the wrong oil can lead to problems.

“If you have a direct injected car, you want to use an API SP grade oil,” he says. “That is, first off, the most important thing you want to do.”

He says another cause of damage is a dirty direct injector, which is a part of a GDI engine.

“A direct injector has to stay super clean, so you might want to use an additive,” he says.

His third piece of advice is for GDI car owners to warm up their engines before heavy acceleration.

According to Consumer Reports, drivers should allow their engines to run for a minute, but not any longer in order to prevent fuel waste and excess emissions.

How can I tell if my car has a GDI engine?

You can:

Check the owner’s manual.

Check the engine cover.

Check the fuel cap.

Check the VIN.

And as the Drive notes: “If all else fails, a call to the dealership’s parts counter should give you an answer if your car is direct-injected or not. Or, you could always just Google “is make/model direct-injected?” and find your way to an official spec sheet.”

Some viewers expressed confusion over mixed advice.

“But the news told me I shouldn’t warm up my car anymore to be eco friendly?!? So I just get in it and floor it all winter long,” one viewer commented.

“Always warm your engine up at least enough until the high idle goes down on cool days, and at least a few minutes on really cold winter days,” another advised.

Others shared a different approach on how to avoid LSPI.

“Or do not buy direct injection vehicle,” one viewer wrote.

“I’m hearing ‘Don’t buy GDI,’” another said. “Got it.”

The mechanic (@davesautocenter) did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

