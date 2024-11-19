‘You found your prince’: Woman buys common household item at Trader Joe’s. Then she spots something unusual—and alive—inside

When you buy a plant, you expect to deal with watering, sunlight needs, or maybe the occasional wilted leaf.

What you don’t expect is what TikToker Morgan (@morgangangang) discovered when she brought her new Trader Joe’s plant home.

In her video, which has over 569,600 views, Morgan reveals her surprise.

‘I have no words’

“So I just bought a plant from Trader Joe’s,” she begins. “And I was taking off some of the dead leaves and something just popped out of the soil.”

She pauses, then adds, “And it had eyes.”

The camera zooms-in to reveal the unexpected intruder. It’s a tiny frog nestled between the plant’s leaves.

Morgan’s video caption, simply stating, “I have no words,” summed up her disbelief.



Over the next couple of days, Morgan shared some updates, including the type of frog it was: A Cuban tree frog.

She revealed she couldn’t keep it, saying, “I’m actually scared of them.” Beyond her fear, she also felt she wasn’t equipped to care for the unexpected guest.

Instead, she decided to send the tree frog to a reputable local reptile store. The shop, according to Morgan, will rehome the frog and ensure it receives proper care.

How common is it to find a frog in a house plant?

According to Reddit, this happens more than you think A viral post shares effectively the same tale: There’s a frog in a house plant. And often what happens, per Reddit, is frogs and toads burrow into the soil to hibernate during the winter and emerge unexpectedly in the spring. A Garden Web forums reports frogs climbing several stories of buildings to nestle in house plants on apartment balconies.

Overall, frogs are attracted to the shade, moisture, mosquitos, slugs, and snails that house plants often harbor.

Should I get rid of the frog in my houseplant?

Probably! If this plant is in your backyard, the concern is that frogs attract snakes and may carry diseases. But for the sake of the frog, too. As one redditor noted: “the important thing to remember is that they absorb through their skin so fertilizers or plant food could be a problem.”

This isn’t the first time shoppers have found unexpected additions to their purchases

For instance, one TikTok user shared that she ordered a Dolce & Gabbana ashtray, only to discover a can of tuna inside the elegant packaging. Others have reported finding bugs floating in soups or even a frog tucked inside an ice cream container.

Still, few surprises are as charming—or as cute—as Morgan’s tiny tree frog discovery.

Viewers love the frog

In the comments, users were enamored with the little Trader Joe’s plant frog.

“That’s Joe,” chimed in one user.

“You found your prince,” said another.

“I love him,” wrote a third. “Name him Mr. Worldwide since he be travelin.”

Another shared a less desirable story concerning a plant purchase. “I got a plant that was infested with centipede eggs or what ever they do. They hatched, they shared. “I’m still finding them in my house. I would have much preferred this issue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Morgan via TikTok DM and comment. We’ve also contacted Trader Joe’s via website contact form.

