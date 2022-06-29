‘Do you think he’s ok’: Photo showing frog frozen in ice cream container goes viral

This story includes graphic content pertaining to animals.

Recently, a Facebook post showing what appeared to be a frog frozen in a tub of ice cream went viral, sparking disgust and debate across the internet.

It’s difficult to verify who first posted the photo, though it appears one of the earliest iterations came from a Facebook account under the name of Tracy Wiemelt Holtman. In this version, Tracy claims to have purchased the ice cream herself from a local Hy-Vee.

The post was quickly screenshotted and shared, with one screenshot on Twitter amazing over 420,000 likes.

Tracy speculated in the post that the Blue Bunny ice cream must have come from the factory with the frog inside as it was sealed. She also said she planned on attempting to return the ice cream.

While Snopes claimed it could not verify who first posted the image, Tracy is a likely candidate. Many reposts keep her phrasing verbatim, which includes a reference to someone named “Morgan.” In other Facebook posts, Tracy tags a woman named Morgan, who appears to be her daughter.

The post has since been deleted from Tracy’s Facebook page.

In response to the Daily Dot’s inquiry, Blue Bunny’s parent company, Wells Enterprises, acknowledged “the product in question is made by Wells Enterprises” and “confirmed this could not have occurred during our manufacturing process, but instead would have taken place after the product left our facility.”

A representative for Wells Enterprises added that the company investigated the incident and reached out to the “affected customer.”

“Product safety is our top priority at Wells, and we consistently achieve the highest quality standards in our facilities and in our manufacturing processes. We have robust quality systems in place, and constantly evaluate our standards and processes to prevent anything like this from happening,” they said.

Many Twitter sleuths made similar claims.

Calling bullshit. On the line ice cream goes into the tub at a very liquid consistency… then the lid is placed and sealed. The frog would have to have gotten into the tub in that short time and would have been submerged… not clearly smooshed into an already frozen surface. — The Dark Nook FX (@DarkNookShop) June 27, 2022

Look at the surface… The red arrows point to the pattern left by the lid pressing into the top of the ice cream when it was sealed and frozen. You can also see corresponding marks on the lid.



But the frog is higher than that original mark.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/hsArN4Hym4 — The Dark Nook FX (@DarkNookShop) June 27, 2022

Furthermore, other users on Twitter claimed that, if the frog had actually jumped in during the manufacturing process, there would be signs of a struggle and the frog would have left a deeper impression in the ice cream.

“Plus, it was sealed and the frog is clearly frozen solid.” There’s no evidence it was sealed inside.



If the ice cream is soft when the tubs are filled, I suspect to see signs of struggle and a much deeper indentation under the frog.



Occam’s razor. It’s a probably a clout post. — siv 🪑 (@imsivisama) June 27, 2022

Regardless of the authenticity of the image, users on Twitter were quick to share their disgust as well as their concern for the frog.

“OH HELL NAW WHY THEY DO HIM LIKE THAT,” a user wrote.

“That’s enough internet for the day,” another added.

Others made jokes at the frog’s expense.

“Rocky Toad?” a user shared, riffing on the ice cream flavor rocky road.

“Do you think hes okay,” a second asked.

We’ve reached out to Tracy via Facebook direct message.

