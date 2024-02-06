‘Saks really needs to check their returns’: Saks Fifth Avenue customer orders Dolce & Gabbana item. She can’t believe what’s in the box

A user on TikTok has called out Saks Fifth Avenue after ordering a Dolce & Gabbana ashtray from the website—then receiving a can of tuna.

In a clip with over 697,000 views, TikTok user @howdyfolks72 explains the bizarre series of events that led to her owning a Dolce & Gabbana box with a tuna can inside of it.

According to the TikToker, she had received a discount code for Saks Fifth Avenue, deciding to use it on an ashtray from Dolce & Gabbana. When it arrived, it was in a sealed box that had been wrapped in plastic. However, upon opening the box, she discovered that the ashtray was nowhere to be found. Instead, she got a surprise.

“A can of tuna of Albacore tuna,” she states, holding the Bumble Bee tuna can. She notes that the can has left an imprint in the box and its foam. “There’s nothing underneath—it’s just the tuna.”

“I don’t know if someone from the warehouse took it and replaced it, and did some cellophane with a hairdryer,” she theorizes. “I don’t know, but this is the most f*cking expensive can of tuna I’ve ever bought.”

To make matters worse, the TikToker doesn’t appear to be getting much help from Saks Fifth Avenue. In a follow-up, she reveals that she’s used 3 different communication methods to try to resolve the problem with customer service. None had been effective in getting her a refund.

This isn’t the first time Saks Fifth Avenue has been accused of mishandling deliveries and returns. Last year, another TikTok user claimed that, after ordering a bag, Saks Fifth Avenue sent her the wrong product. Despite the error being on the part of the company, they still attempted to make her pay a restocking fee to process a return. She was eventually able to get the situation resolved—after 5 months.

In the comments section of @howdyfolks72’s video, users shared their suspicions about Saks Fifth Avenue.

“This is the third video I’ve seen this week of an insane customer experience at saks,” said a user. “What on earth is going on.”

“I’m screaming this is like the third saks video of something going wrong,” echoed another. “what is happening over there.”

“This happened to me. I ordered Loewe sneakers from Saks and got a random jacket. Not quite tuna fish LOL,” detailed a third. “Customer service was great.”

For her part, @howdyfolks72 says her experience with the store has been largely positive.

“I have ordered from them several times and never had anything but positive experiences. This is BIZARRE,” she wrote in a comment. “CHECK YOUR RETURNS @Saks Fifth Avenue.”

In a subsequent video, the TikToker reveals that she was finally able to get her ashtray from Saks Fifth Avenue—but there’s a catch.

According to the TikTok, she was asked by Saks Fifth Avenue to return the box with the tuna. Even though she had done so, she has yet to receive a refund.

“Yep, no exchanges,” she explained in a comment. “Just return for (hopefully) a refund and place a new order.”

Commenters were surprised by this.

“They did NOT make you return and buy a new one?!” exclaimed a user.

“I had something happen like this to me with a purse I bought,” recounted a second. “I literally will not open anything I get in the mail without recording me opening the package now.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Saks Fifth Avenue via email and @howdyfolks72 via TikTok direct message.

Update 7:51 am Feb. 7: In an email to the Daily Dot, a Saks spokesperson shared the following:

“We take our customer experience very seriously. Across the retail industry, there has been an increase in online fraud, particularly related to returns. Luxury continues to be a target given its high price points, and as such, we have implemented more rigorous steps in our return process, including additional reviews and stronger authentication. Our highly automated fulfillment centers manage millions of shipments every year, but it is not acceptable for even a small number of our customers to have this experience.

“Regarding the Dolce & Gabbana ashtray, given the unusual nature of this situation, our team carefully investigated and it appears that the item originally sent to the customer had been a fraudulent return. Upon learning of the situation, our team made a replacement order on behalf of the customer. We apologize for any inconvenience as this is not reflective of the luxury shopping experience for which Saks is known.”