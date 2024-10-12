‘The way my jaw dropped’: Woman praises the effectiveness of Flex Seal Flood Protection Spray. There’s just one problem

A Florida-based woman shares how her dooframe withstood Hurricane Helene thanks to Flex Seal Flood Protection.

Flex Seal Flood Protection Spray is a “waterproof protection” product that seals cracks and prevents damage from floodwaters. But does a 4.5-star rating on Google and over 200 reviews mean the product is actually good?

“Everybody like to know if the Flex Seal Hurricane proof goop works, and it did,” TikTok user Kaylee (@kaylee..jpg) says, showing the yellow liquid plastered on a doorframe.

The content creator then zooms out to reveal that the doorframe with Flex Seal is the only part of the house still standing. Kaylee adds that the product lasted through two disasters.

“It even withstood the fire that came after,” she says standing amidst her house, which is in ruins with only ashes remaining.

Despite her significant loss, Kaylee jokes in the caption, “Y’all @Flexseal hurricane seal works!! thanks hurricane helene for the test ride.”

Viewers weigh in

The Daily Dot reached out to Flex Seal via press email, and to Kaylee via TikTok comment but she declined to comment at this time.

The TikToker’s video amassed 1.5 million views. The product’s performance impressed a number of viewers.

“Hurricane AND fire proof?? That’s quality,” one viewer wrote.

“The way my jaw dropped,” a second stated.

“You SOLD ME on the Flex Seal,” a third agreed.

Furthermore, others hoped Flex Seal would compensate Kaylee for the review.

“You should be compensated for this advertisement,” one user commented.

“They should build you a new house for this review. In all seriousness, so sorry you are dealing with this,” another agreed.

@kaylee..jpg yall @Flexseal hurricane seal works!! thanks hurricane helene for the test ride 😧 !! ♬ original sound – Kaylee?♡

How does Flex Seal work?

According to their website, Flex Seal creates a rubber coating that prevents water, air, and moisture from entering a structure. It can be used to seal doors, windows, and cracks on practically any surface. However, it doesn’t work on foam and should also be avoided in areas with high levels of heat or pressure.

How to help Hurricane Helene survivors

Despite her use of Flex Seal Flood Protection, Kaylee and thousands across the Southeast are currently dealing with the severe destruction Hurricane Helene has left after it made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26, 2024. In the wake of this devastation, many are looking for ways to help. There are a number of organizations accepting donations to assist survivors.

NBC News lists a number of organizations that are accepting donations, including the Salvation Army and Americares. Alternatively, Charity Navigator can help guide donors through the many charity organizations out there by providing access to data and tools to help decide on the best avenue to donate through.

