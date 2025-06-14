“Paying money to age your eyes faster”: Man says LASIK surgeon “messed up” his eyes. Now he’s going to school to be an eye doctor

This man says you should never get LASIK eye surgery. Here’s his reason why.

After years of wearing and shelling out money for glasses and/or contacts, many people see LASIK as the best next step for their eyesight.

It’s often touted as a safe and permanent solution that’ll have you seeing clearly 24/7. No more waking up to a fuzzy world or needing to reach for a visual aid when reading a menu.

And after a few decades of being around, plus millions of patients, more people are starting to feel like they can trust the procedure.

But you shouldn’t believe all of the hype, says this man who was permanently scarred by the procedure.

What is LASIK?

LASIK is a popular type of eye surgery that permanently reshapes your cornea to improve vision (ideally bringing you up to 20/40), according to the Mayo Clinic. It usually takes 30 minutes or less and is generally not painful.

A majority of people (more than 8 out of 10) who undergo LASIK no longer need to use glasses or contact lenses. There tends to be discomfort for the first day or two following the surgery. But you should generally be fine afterward.

It works for farsighted or nearsighted people. However, you must consult a doctor to verify whether you’d be a good candidate for the procedure.

LASIK messed up this man’s eyes

In a series of viral videos totaling more than 4 million views, anti-LASIK activist Hayden (@hutchhayden) shares the harrowing story of how LASIK ruined his vision in an effort to save others.

In the videos, Hayden explains that two years ago he made “the worst decision” of his life—getting laser eye surgery.

Hayden says he was told by his doctor that he was a perfect candidate for the procedure. And trusting the medical professional in charge of his care, Hayden says he believed him.

On the day of the appointment, he says he was handed a consent form just 20 minutes before the surgery. He notes that he couldn’t read it himself since he was given it after being offered a Valium (a sedative drug) and while not having access to his contacts or glasses. And no one in the doctor’s office offered to explain it to him, he claims.

What were his complications?

Despite following all post-op care instructions, Hayden says he started to have complications soon after the surgery.

Two months post-op, he says his eyes were burning non-stop to the point that he was depressed and couldn’t get out of bed.

Four months in, he says he started taking autologous serum eye drops, which are personalized eye drops made from a patient’s blood serum.

Throughout the process, he says his surgeons just kept saying they’ve never seen this type of pain before.

“I’ve since met MANY others who now live in pain because of laser eye surgery,” Hayden says.

He claims that he later found out that despite being told he was the ideal candidate, the doctor’s office (Horizon Eye Care) ignored several contradictions that put Hayden at a higher risk for the issues he now lives with.

Several months and more than $10,000 of therapy later, Hayden says he started to do better but was still living with pain, and by almost the year mark, he ended up having an amniotic membrane contact lens placed on his cornea.

How’s he holding up?

Hayden says he’s only been able to survive the experience because of his family and two new dogs.

“I still live in pain and with distorted vision because of LASIK; however, I now attempt to educate others and tell them what I should have been told before my surgery. There is a hidden population of people suffering,” Hayden says.

And plot twist, he says he’s now studying to become an eye doctor.

Is LASIK safe?

There are a range of common side effects from the surgery, including:

Dry eyes

Glare and double vision

Imperfect vision

Astigmatism

Regression

While the FDA claims complications are rare, Dr. Morris Waxler, a retired FDA adviser, did an independent analysis and found a complication rate between 10% and 30%, the Guardian reported. A 2017 clinical trial found that about half of the participants had “new visual symptoms” after the surgery.

Last year, the FDA released draft guidance that doctors should inform prospective patients of potential double vision, dry eyes, difficulty driving at night, and persistent eye pain.

“As someone who works in medical indemnity, I will never have laser eye surgery,” a top comment read.

“LASIK isn’t worth it. I was considering it until I heard about all of the horror stories. I’m trying to get over my fear of contacts so I can try wearing those instead,” a person said.

“I think it only takes one story like this to convince me to never get LASIK. Eyesight is so precious. Thank you for sharing your story!” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hayden for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.

