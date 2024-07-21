Seeing your favorite pop star while they’re on tour is a dream for most concert-goers. But just how far would you go to watch them perform?

In a recent TikTok, one fan risks expulsion from a Harry Styles show, sneaking into the pit by using ribbon from Target. As of Saturday afternoon, her video documenting her experience at the show had amassed more than 4.2 million views.

“Sneaking into Harry Styles’ pit,” said Katelyn Lea (@ifyoulikeitwearit) in her video, which was uploaded to TikTok in early July. Lea said the pit wristbands for the show were red and white, so she and a friend bought a similar red and white ribbon from Target.

‘They looked legit’

The ribbon by Lea reads “HO, HO, HO,” as it is likely sells for the Christmas holiday. In a follow-up video, Lea said that the pit wristbands for Styles’ show read “STARRY HAZY, CRYSTAL BALL.” Even though the phrasing was different, the lettering looked remarkably similar.

“They look legit,” Lea said, praising her own work.

And for a while, Lea said, the gambit worked.

In the latter half of her first video, Lea recorded her and the friend who had successfully snuck into the pit. But she says their glory would soon crash.

“I ended up getting kicked out of that concert,” Lea said. In short, wristbands were re-checked anytime someone from the pit purchased a new drink or went to the bathroom. She said she and her friend got caught coming back from the restroom.

“Imagine my horror when five security guards are looking at my wristband and it says ‘HO, HO, HO,’” Lea said. “They literally escorted me out of the venue.”

In one of her subsequent follow-up videos, fellow fans roasted Lea for leaving her plum seat to go to the restroom.

“Why the heck would you leave after you got in?” one asked.

“it’s the way I wouldn’t go to the bathroom during Harry,” another added.

“Girl you beat the odds why test your luck THAT much,” a third person said.

But Lea had a simple explanation for leaving the pit. “I am not someone that can hold it,” she said. “When I gotta go, I gotta go.” She watches Style perform. This isn’t her last time.

Other fans, meanwhile, applauded her for sneaking into the pit in the first place.

“Haha I love this for you,” one viewer wrote.

“Yo so good though,” another added. “Love this memory for you.”

“Iconic,” a third viewer said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lea via TikTok comment.