‘Little does she know I’m never coming back’: Viewers defend worker for quitting right after clocking out for her break

TikToker @wetthehell shared with her viewers how she planned on ending her relationship with her employer: by quitting in the middle of her break. She documented her decision to do so in real-time, uploading footage of her mid-break walkout in a video that has gone viral, sitting at 1.3 million views as of Sunday.

Despite the bio of her TikTok page, which reads, “It’s rlly hard to be my mutual cus I post a lot of meaningless stuff,” she appears to have touched on a meaningful topic for her and several other TikTok users when she dropped her job without giving her supervisor a word, notice, or a reason.

In the 10-second long video, she addresses the camera and says, “My manager thinks I just clocked out for my break but little does she know I’m never coming back–ever. I’m going the f*ck home and I’m not coming back.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current unemployment rate in the United States is 3.8%, down from obvious highs of 15% during the beginning of the pandemic. Contrasting this statistic with the fact that 50% of American workers report feeling stressed at their jobs on a daily basis, it is clear that job dissatisfaction is a widespread issue in the U.S. Knowing this, it is obvious why the likelihood of the creator quitting her job was high.

Whether this is a product of “comparing” better jobs and lifestyles through social media or a new-age focus on mental health, it remains to be seen why these numbers have gone up. Nevertheless, the problem appears to be multi-factorial.

Many users in the comments section were happy to share similar stories to the TikToker’s—most with a comical and rebellious tilt.

“I told a manager I was going to the restroom once. It’s been 6 years,” one top commenter wrote, while another cackled, “We used to call that the Olive Garden break.”

Others encouraged the creator, with one user writing, “I did this 2 years ago….I now make 3 times my old salary.”

Another additionally chipped in, “I did that at red lobster. I took out the trash got in my car and drove away mid shift.”

With the job market often so volatile, experts can’t agree as to whether a hiring surge will hit the U.S. in September 2023. However, with access to a wide variety of tools available online, there is an abundance of information available now on how to increase one’s “employability” in the ever-changing employment landscape. For example, one woman used ChatGPT to revamp her resumes and cover letters to secure a callback from every single place she applied to with her new methodology.

The DailyDot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.