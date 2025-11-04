Oreo drops a full Thanksgiving dinner cookie lineup, including turkey and creamed corn. Reviews are mixed

Oreo is jumping into the Thanksgiving game with holiday-themed cookies that have people asking, “Does anyone really want this?”

Featured Video

When you think of Thanksgiving, Oreo isn’t really one of the brand names that comes to mind for food. The company appears to be interested in changing that, although it’s unclear whether that’s for better or for worse.

Six new Oreo flavors have been announced just in time for turkey season to begin: Caramel Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Cranberry Sauce, Sweet Potato, Creamed Corn, and Turkey & Stuffing. While some of those make a certain amount of sense, the spiral into savory territory feels questionable at best.

Advertisement

Still, they’re going hard, launching both six-packs of the sweeter individual flavors for $14.99 each and an OREOiD Thanksgiving Dinner Cookie Tin, an Oreo-shaped container that includes two samples of each new cookie.

Oreos for Thanksgiving?

The announcement is recent enough that most people are just hearing about it rather than experiencing the cookies firsthand. Still, the skepticism has been pretty rampant online.

“Oreo making Turkey & Stuffing cookies is crimes against both Thanksgiving and cookies,” wrote @zeroXhope.

Advertisement

“At this point, Oreo’s just running dares in their R&D department,” @ispeakweb3 joked. “Next up: ‘Leftover Fridge Surprise’ edition.”

“Turkey & Stuffing flavored Oreos sounds like something they’d feed starving prisoners in Guantanamo as a torture method,” said @rare_gangster.

Others are morbidly curious about the flavors. TikToker @jimobriendet admitted that he impulsively purchased the tin and will be sharing more information when it arrives.

Advertisement

Another Oreo fan claimed he was going to buy it as well—but “not for the cookies,” he wrote, “they sound horrible, i just want the tin.”

Where to buy Thanksgiving Oreos

If these limited edition Oreos seem like your speed, you can grab them off the website—$19.99 for the tin and $14.99 for the individual packages of Caramel Apple Pie or Pumpkin Pie Oreos.

Or if you just want the tin but don’t want to be subjected to the strange, they actually sell a Thanksgiving tin with “classic Oreo flavor” for a whopping $44.99.

Advertisement

Right now, the only two reviews for the product on Oreo’s website run the spectrum of possible responses. “Very delicious. Would definitely recommend this!!!!” reads a five-star review from jameS578, while a single-star critique from Roux2013 just says, “these cookies tasted horrible just everything about these cookies tasted horrible. this is a waste of money.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.