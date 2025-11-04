“Go to TikTok, see for yourself”: NASA responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims that the moon landing was fake

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) faces unexpected backlash after responding to reality star Kim Kardashian saying she thinks the moon landing was a hoax.

What did Kim Kardashian say about the moon landing?

In a clip from an episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is shown speaking to her All’s Fair co-star, Sarah Paulson, on the set.

As they get their hair and makeup done, Kim tells Paulson, “It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen.”

Kardashian follows up her statment by telling Paulson she’d send her more information, saying, “I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one.”

Later, the voice of a producer off-screen asks Kim, “Wait, for the record… we didn’t walk on the moon?”

Kardashian responds, “I don’t think we did. I think it was fake.” She points to “videos of Buzz Aldrin,” an astronaut, who she says claims the moon landing was fake.

“[Aldrin] says it all the time now in interviews,” she says. “There’s no gravity on the moon — why is the flag blowing? The shoes that they have in the museum that they wore on the moon [have] a different [foot]print than the photos. Why are there no stars?”

When asked how she would repsond to people who think her opinions are extreme, she replied, “They’re gonna say I’m crazy no matter what. But like, go to TikTok. See for yourself.”

In the comments of the clip on TikTok, some viewers agree with Kardashian.

“I don’t like her, but she’s right. The moon landing was 100% faked,” one writes.

“Something intelligent coming out of her mouth…!!” another exclaims. “She’s right..look it up..it’s just her reputation that makes you question her,” a third remarks.

According to a report by BBC, the Aldrin interviews Kardashian appears to reference have been frequently misconstrued by moon landing deniers.

The astronaut has not claimed the moon landing was fake.

How did NASA respond to her claims?

However, NASA quickly responds to her claims about the moon landing and Aldrin’s comments. As with most things, just because TikTok says it’s true, doesn’t mean that it actually is.

Sean Duffy, NASA’s Acting Administrator, personally responded to Kardashian in a post on X.

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!



And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.



We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

“Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times! And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too,” he writes.

Backlash for NASA’s time spent on social media

Despite this clarification, NASA now faces backlash for quickly responding to Kardashian’s conspiracy theories, while seemingly ignoring requests for greater transparency on 3I/ATLAS, per Dextero. 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar object that some believe resembles a spaceship, leading to speculation about its origins.

“My complaint is there was an immediate response to [Kim Kardashian] but no response to us,” Harvard scientist Avi Loeb tells NewsNation in an interview.

Many social media users agree with Loeb and found Duffy’s social media interaction frustrating. “Lesson: Famous people get more attention than govt grifters,” one commenter writes on X.

“He must respond to her because she has millions of followers. He must reassure her that there is no threat on earth, because if this matter preoccupies her, she will make it public, and that is not in their best interest,” another suggests.

NASA acting administrador Sean Duffy will go down in history as the one who never answered Avi Loeb’s request to release pictures from 3I/ATLAS taken by HiRise camera orbiting Mars but swiftly responded to Kim Kardashian’s concerns about the matter… Way to go dude… pic.twitter.com/arRv05RLRf — OSVALDO ANAYA (@AnayaSeconds) October 31, 2025

“Sometimes the loudest voices get heard, while the quiet ones with real questions wait in the void,” a third adds.

.@SeanDuffyWI can you please see letter below. We would like to see images of 3IATLAS. pic.twitter.com/dBL9An9YjP — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 3, 2025

