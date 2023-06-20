‘This is life-changing’: Worker uses AI for her resume. She gets a callback from every single company she applied to. Here’s what she did

As the saying goes: Finding a job is a job. And if you’ve ever spent time fine-tuning your resume, customizing cover letters, then refilling all of the same information on your resume into a company’s specific job application software, you know how much truth there is to that adage.

However, a TikToker named Leah (@leah_sahdm) said she was able to introduce some automation into her job application process using the popular AI tool ChatGPT. She said she got callbacks for every position she applied to, including one she previously applied to on three occasions with no success.

“This is how I used AI to get me a callback from every single application that I submitted, including a job that I’ve applied for four times now, and I finally got a yes,” Leah said before emphasizing that ChatGPT is free, and viewers don’t need to have a resume before using her method.

She shared that she “very impulsively” quit her job and had been searching for a new one for almost three months. During that time, she applied to “over 300 f*cking positions” with a response rate of about 10 percent. However, using her ChatGPT method, Leah said she heard back from and interviewed at every company she applied to within 10 days. “And I’ve gotten offers for three of those positions already,” she said.

At this point in the clip, Leah gave step-by-step instructions on using ChatGPT to apply for jobs.

“All right, here’s what I did: open ChatGPT, this is free, and you’re gonna enter in this prompt. This is what I did,” she said.

“‘I am revising my resume. I worked as a position title in the industry, large well-known company, city, whatever, for blank amount of time. I am going to enter my work experience from this position.’ So, we’re only entering one position so far. … Then, you’re gonna enter, ‘Please ask me as many questions as you need in order to help me write my resume to sound more customer service oriented, technical’ — whatever skill that you’re gonna need to apply for a better job or a better position — ‘and professional.'”

She provided a screenshot to demonstrate how she entered the prompts, and viewers hoping to use her method can pause to get a better look.

The video then transitioned to a screen showing prompts the artificial intelligence software generated.

“ChatGPT is gonna give you something that looks like this,” she said. “‘What were your main responsibilities? Did you work as a team?’ It asked me about customer service because that’s what I entered as the skill that I wanted to sound more like. So, if I would have entered in, ‘make it sound more technical and professional,’ it would have asked me, ‘Were there any specific technical aspects involved in your role? Did you receive any awards?’ It’s gonna ask about leadership, special projects, and again it’s asking about customer service stuff because that’s what I asked it to make my resume sound more customer service forward.”

Leah then explained that the software synthesizes user responses to craft a new resume draft.

“Once you answer those questions, it’s gonna give you something that looks like this,” she said. “It’s gonna generate an objective statement and these bullet points. It’s gonna organize your bullet points and your work experience from this job into a couple different categories. … In references, you’re going to say ‘available upon request.’ Do not put your references on your resume. Your references should correlate to the positions. Now, this is where I added my second place of work. I worked at this job in two different positions. So, I did the same thing. ‘Ask me all the questions you need,’ and that’s what it asked me down here.”

She also showed how granular users could get with fine-tuning the different parts of the resume, down to asking the software to re-work a job seeker’s objective statement.

“Now, because I’ve worked in two drastically different industries, I asked it this question: ‘Given my work history, how would you classify me as a professional individual if I were to introduce myself to a variety of employers differing in industries?’ I’m asking about my objective statement,” she said.

Leah posted several follow-up TikToks discussing her success using this methodology that basically follow the same process.

In the comments section of her initial video, viewers shared their success using ChatGPT for their job search and offered other tips.

“I’ve been using ChatGPT for my resume/job hunting too and it’s been GREAT,” one commenter shared.

“Can also just feed it job postings for your old positions and ask it to pull the relevant skills for a resume geared for customer service,” a second suggested.

“Also, copy your current résumé and paste it to ChatGPT [and tell ChatGPT] to revise it, and make it as professional as possible. Literally brand new,” another offered.

However, another user pointed out that while ChatGPT can help with job applications, it’s up to applicants to properly prepare for interviews.

“Problem is I get so nervous DURING the interview. I forget everything I want to say/ practiced fml,” the viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Leah and OpenAI (the creators of ChatGPT) via email for further comment.